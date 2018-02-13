Turin IED to Fly a Hyundai Kite at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

The 2018 Geneva Motor Show gears up to be a very special one, with an impressive number of new cars to be unveiled, both by established manufacturers and by newcomers to the industry. Swamped with information about highly anticipated cars, sometimes we tend to forget about wacky designs which will also be on the floor in the Swiss city.

2 photos



The buggy will not be shown in any production-ready form, but as a 1:1 scale styling model form, built by NewCast Services. The model measures 3,745 mm in length, 2,235 mm in width and 1,455 mm in height. According to



The information available about the buggy points to the fact that, for the first time on an IED-designed concept, an interior is also included. For the interior, the designers worked together with Gruppo Sila, which provided the gearbox, and with Sabelt for the seat belts.



In theory (as there is no such thing on the model to be presented in Geneva), the buggy will be powered by an electric drive.



Since the model to be shown at the auto show will not allow for much interaction, IED and Hyundai will make it available for those interested via Virtual Reality.



Fifteen students worked on the design of the Hyundai Kite, from nine different countries: Great Britain, India, China, Mexico, South Korea, Guatemala, Romania, Italy, and Venezuela.



IED is not at its first collaboration with Hyundai, nor is it for the first time they will attend the Geneva Motor Show. Three years ago, the students presented the One such crazy idea is the Kite two-seat buggy, developed by the European Design Center of South Korean manufacturer Hyundai together with students of Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) school in Turin, Italy.The buggy will not be shown in any production-ready form, but as a 1:1 scale styling model form, built by NewCast Services. The model measures 3,745 mm in length, 2,235 mm in width and 1,455 mm in height. According to CarBodyDesign , the wheelbase of the prototype is 2,580 mm.The information available about the buggy points to the fact that, for the first time on an IED-designed concept, an interior is also included. For the interior, the designers worked together with Gruppo Sila, which provided the gearbox, and with Sabelt for the seat belts.In theory (as there is no such thing on the model to be presented in Geneva), the buggy will be powered by an electric drive.Since the model to be shown at the auto show will not allow for much interaction, IED and Hyundai will make it available for those interested via Virtual Reality.Fifteen students worked on the design of the Hyundai Kite, from nine different countries: Great Britain, India, China, Mexico, South Korea, Guatemala, Romania, Italy, and Venezuela.IED is not at its first collaboration with Hyundai, nor is it for the first time they will attend the Geneva Motor Show. Three years ago, the students presented the Syrma Concept Car, a McLaren P1 inspired hypercar with 900 horsepower on tap..