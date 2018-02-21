autoevolution
 

2019 Ford Edge Makes European Debut With Powerful EcoBlue Bi-Turbo Diesel

After the Ford Motor Company pulled out the Explorer from the Old Continent in 2002, a void was left in the automaker's lineup in this part of the world. More than a decade later, the second-generation Edge effectively replaced the body-on-frame SUV with a spacious crossover that also boasts great looks.
But if there’s something the European Edge lacks, that’s a bit of excitement in the suck-squeeze-bang-blow department. Even the 2.0-liter Bi-Turbo TDCi feels a little underwhelming considering the heft of the mid-size SUV, which is why the mid-cycle redesign has something punchier in the offing.

Following the unveiling of the facelifted U.S.-spec Edge at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, 335-horsepower 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 and all, the time has come for the European counterpart to up the ante with the 2.0-liter EcoBlue. “The what?” The four-cylinder turbo diesel that’s more or less based on the engine powering the Ranger Raptor, a bi-turbo with lots of bragging rights.

In this application, the EcoBlue develops 238 horsepower or 175 kW. This makes the Edge EcoBlue more powerful than the engine in the Ranger Raptor pickup. If the bi-turbo setup is too much for your liking, Ford also offers the EcoBlue in single-turbo configuration, with either 150 PS or 190 PS.

The lesser version is combined with the eight-speed auto and front-wheel-drive, while the 190 PS (187 bhp/140 kW) comes with a good ol' but inappropriate six-speed stick shift and Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive system.

Pictured in the photo gallery is the ST-Line specification of the 2019 Ford Edge for the European market, which is the sportiest interpretation of the newcomer. 20-inch wheels, better suspension, dual-exhaust system, and aluminum pedals are all standard, as are the 10-way power front seats with Miko Dinamica upholstery. Last, but certainly not least, Adaptive Steering technology is on the menu, automatically changing the steering ratio.

“The new Ford Edge is our most compelling offering yet for the ever-growing numbers of European customers migrating towards SUVs," declared Roelant de Waard, vice president of Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford of Europe.
