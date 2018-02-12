Hyundai Theta III Engine In Development For FWD, RWD, Mid-Engine Applications

As reported by Motorgraph
, the Theta III displaces 2.5 liters and features direct injection for maximum efficiency and performance. The passage that matters most is the part that reads “front-, rear-, and mid-drive,”
which means that the powerplant will also be used by a mid-engine sports car.
The RM series of concepts could be a preview of what’s to come from Hyundai
, with Motorgraph making a case for three configurations of the Theta III. These are the naturally aspirated GDi, Turbo GDi, and a 2.3-liter version of the Turbo GDi for the mid-engine application.
When you think about, the rarefied segment that’s dominated by the likes of the Porsche 718 Cayman, Alpine A110, and Alfa Romeo 4C could use some competition from South Korea. Having said that, what should we expect in terms of output from the 2.5-liter Theta III that’s due to arrive in the second half of the year in the 2019 Genesis G80 luxury sedan?
For front-wheel-drive applications, look forward to 280 horsepower. Switching to rear-wheel-drive sweetens the deal to 300 horsepower. In the case of the mid-engine sports car, displacement goes down by 200 cubic centimeters, but output hikes up to 350 metric horsepower. If it isn’t obvious enough, that’s Ford Focus RS
-rivaling performance from a similar displacement.
Looking at the big picture, the Theta III will replace the 2.0-liter turbo in the Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento. In the long run, the automaker’s eco-friendly offensive is certain to include the integration of the Theta III in hybrid and/or plug-in hybrid applications, next-gen Sonata included.
On that note, what Hyundai or Kia
would you like with the Theta III?