2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Now Spotted in German Traffic, Tows Trailer with Ease

12 Feb 2018, 12:26 UTC ·
by
Remember the times when features such as massive instrument cluster and infotainment screens, massaging seats or semi-autonomous driving were reserved for machines like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class? Well, this is 2018 and you can now have all those toys on the new A-Class.
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class in traffic2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class in traffic2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class in traffic2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class in traffic2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class in traffic
While the first A-Class came to the world as a bit of an oddity, the fourth-gen model that made its debut earlier this month not only fully deserves the three-pointed star badge, but also plans to revolutionize the compact segment by making use of it to introduce goodies such as the one listed above. Of course, there are also other intelligent bits on offer, such as extended voice control that promises to do the work for the driver when the one behind the wheel needs a restaurant, for instance.

Despite the 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class being just a week old, we've brought along a piece of footage that shows the hatch doing its thing in German traffic.

The unit we have here is, of course, a development car, but given the lack of any camo, this doesn't make any difference. After all, it's not unusual to see automakers polishing the final details of a new model even after the official introduction.

Speaking of which, you'll get to see the A towing a trailer - it seems like the compact Benz isn't making too much of an effort in the process.

We'll remind you that the Internet hasn't failed to react to the introduction of the 2018 A-Class, which, by the way, isn't offered in the US.

As such, we've been hit by a wave of renderings, which meant we got to meet the Coupe, the Cabriolet and even Mercedes-Maybach fictional incarnations of the machine.

And while these won't make it to the showroom, the future A-Class Sedan will, with this even expected to reach American dealerships. Oh, and if you happen to be a fan of the four-door coupe concept, keep in mind that the Germans have almost completed the development of the second-generation CLA.

2019 mercedes-benz a-class Mercedes-Benz mercedes-benz a-class Germany
