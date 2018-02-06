autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Still Shy Even After Hatchback Launch

6 Feb 2018, 13:51 UTC ·
by
We've just received confirmation of the fact that the U.S. market is not going to get the all-new A-Class hatchback. Even though this body type doesn't sell well there (hence Daimler's decision), the news must have broken at least a few American hearts because the car is a beauty both inside and out.
Luckily for them, Mercedes-Benz is developing the sedan version of the brand's smallest model. The three-box shape doesn't seem to fit the A-Class design just as well, but future clients can take comfort from the fact that it is, at least, much less awkward than the current CLA-Class.

Speaking of Mercedes-Benz's compact-sized four-door coupe, the new Sedan seems to manage to avoid that weird exceedingly narrow rear end and look like a proper car instead. Of course, we're still looking at a camouflaged test car, so it's not yet clear what's hiding underneath.

By the looks of it, the A-Class Sedan gets similarly slim taillights as the hatchback, while the rest of the car from the B-pillar forward is identical. In fact, the rear doors appear to be unchanged as well, so expect the interior room to match the one in the shorter A-Class. The trunk will obviously offer more space, but will lack the versatility of a larger tailgate.

Engine-wise, the Sedan should have the same power options as the hatchback, but with a few differences. Most notably is the absence of a top AMG model (whether it'll be called A45 or A53 is still a mystery), which Mercedes will keep for the more up-market CLA-Class. Those looking for sportiness will have to settle for the 300-odd hp of the AMG A40 version, which isn't too bad.

Since we actually think the best aspect of the new A-Class is its interior, then all this talk about the Sedan this and the Sedan that is pointless. The cabin is going to be identical, and that's what matters. It means two very large displays for the highest trim sitting side by side, top quality materials, and the all-new MBUX infotainment system user interface. It marks Mercedes-Benz's ascension to the next technological level, which is what a lot of the younger customers only care about. And since this is an entry-level Mercedes-Benz, they represent an important demographic for the German carmaker.

