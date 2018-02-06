2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Hatch Not to Sell in the U.S.

The newest hot-hatch on the market, the Mercedes-Benz A-Class
, will not be sold in the United States, but it will make it North of the country, in Canadian dealerships, sometime later this year. The information was revealed by Mercedes-Benz Canada CEO, Brian Fulton, in an interview with The Truth About Cars.
The reasons behind this decision appear to lie in the fact that hatchback sales in the U.S. are not all that great, and this would not be the first time Mercedes-Benz chose to send some of its vehicles in Canada alone. The B-Class Electric Drive for instance was an ill-fated novelty to U.S. shores.
Americans will, however, be able to enjoy the German's newest technologies, like the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) on the sedan version of the A-Class, which will be presented in the following months.
“Our U.S. colleagues have already confirmed that they will only sell the sedan version of the A-Class,”
Fulton told The Truth about Cars
. “Both hatchback and sedan versions will be available in Canada; we will share more information about the sedan later this year.”
According to the source, apart from the different body styles, there will be no other major changes. The two entry-level models of the recently introduced A-class are the gasoline A200 (163 hp) and diesel A180d (116 hp). There is also the top of the ranger, the A250 with 224 hp, on offer on world markets.
The technologies included in the new A-Class are a preview for future German cars. They include semi-autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, Linguatronic, and Mercedes me connect. For 2018, the new A-Class boasts a wing-shaped dashboard, extending from one front door to the other and adorned with a widescreen touchscreen display.
“There’s not much of an ‘entry-level’ feel left in our new entry-level car,”
promised Daimler's head Dieter Zetsche when introducing the A-Class in Amsterdam at the end of last week.