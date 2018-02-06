2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Hatch Not to Sell in the U.S.

More on this:

1 Mercedes-AMG A35 Sedan Spied With Embarrassing Exhaust

2 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Launched, Becomes the Techiest Model in the Segment

3 2019 Mercedes-Benz Launches Two A-Class Teasers One Day Ahead of Its Release

4 2019 A-Class MBUX Answers to "Hey, Mercedes" With Siri-Like Sexy Voice