2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Coupe and Cabrio Renderings Look Pointlessly Good

Actually, they're not exactly "countless," even though you do have to know your numbers if you're to cover them all. So, we have the A-Class per se, the A-Class sedan
, the CLA-Class, the GLA-Class tiny crossover, the B-Class minivan sort of thing, the GLB-Class boxier crossover, plus one or two AMG
models for each of them. Those are a lot of options for anyone looking into a more compact Mercedes-Benz model.
However, you'll notice there is no mention of any convertibles and frankly, Mercedes-Benz has never offered one in this segment. The first one you can pick up is the C-Class, that is if we refer strictly to Mercedes-Benz and don't go into other Daimler brands, such as smart.
But listen to us trying to argue with facts the feasibility of a convertible A-Class
after we've featured renderings of pickup truck conversions based on the Lamborghini Urus or the Rolls-Royce Phantom
. Aren't we funny?
Indeed, Mercedes has no plan to offer neither of the two fantasy models featured in the gallery above, but that doesn't make them any less desirable. Short wheelbase convertibles built on compact hatchbacks are one of the worst ideas ever as they sacrifice everything (trunk space, usable rear seats) in exchange for the open top experience.
A coupe version would make slightly more sense, but it wouldn't be as much an actual coupe as a three-door hatchback - again, sacrificing a pair of rear doors which offer proper access to the back seat for slightly sportier looks. Ascarissdesign
's proposal comes with a dropped roofline that would definitely make it a 2+2 at best.
Look at these two fictional models as yet another example of the great design Mercedes-Benz has produced and how it could be translated into different body styles if real market trends didn't hold any value. And, just for the sake of it, close your eyes and imagine you were driving a Mercedes-AMG A45 (or 53) Convertible through a tunnel (OK, the Monaco tunnel - it is a dream, after all). Now give the accelerator a push, and then lift off. Repeat until you wake up.