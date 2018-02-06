Spyshots: 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 Prototype Begins Winter Testing

autoevolution
 

Despite being a bit long in the tooth, the current W222 generation of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class can still hold its own against its two main rivals, the sportier BMW 7 Series G11 and the recently launched and more gimmicky Audi A8 D5.
Even though a mid-cycle facelift brought it more up to date from both a design and an engineering point of view, Mercedes-Benz is actively working on its predecessor, which is tentatively codenamed W223.

Road testing first began with various mules based on the current W222, with the only difference being an obviously wider track.

That said, the first pre-production 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 prototype has started its testing career by going to Northern Sweden in the middle of winter. According to our spy photographers and some of the pictures they took, its BMW and Audi rivals were also on site, probably for benchmarking purposes.

Since the car is completely covered in camouflage at this point, it would be futile to discuss its design language, but there are some details that can be implied from underneath the camo wrap.

Firstly, although the overall proportions will be similar to the current model, the W223 will be a lot wider and will sit a tad higher for improved passenger space and comfort. Secondly, if you look closely around the tacked on testing rear lights you will realize that the car will switch from vertical to horizontal taillights that are a lot slimmer.

Don't be surprised if the rear will use a mix between the upcoming A-Class Sedan's taillights and those found on the polarizing CLS III. Also known for sure is that the overall shape of the car will lose most of its character lines and creases, basing its design on proportions rather than details.

Technology-wise, it is expected that the seventh generation of the S-Class will be the first fully-autonomous Mercedes-Benz for the masses, with level 4 and 5 self-driving capabilities being hinted by Mercedes-Benz.

Not yet confirmed, but the long-running V12 in the current generation might go the way of the dodo without a replacement in sight. That said, a Mercedes-Maybach version of the new S-Class might still be offered with it.

The rest of the lineup will consist of inline-sixes and V8 based on a 48V architecture, with mild-hybrid capabilities. A plug-in hybrid and even a full-electric version are also in the cards, to tackle the upcoming Jaguar XJ electric replacement.
