autoevolution
 

MondayMotivation, TuesdayApology: Mercedes Sorry for Use of Dalai Lama Quote

7 Feb 2018, 9:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We all need a good social media quote on Monday to kick off the week. How else would we get out of bed, in the car, and off to work? Hence, #mondaymotivation, to help you start the day in a more optimist, work-oriented tone. But, as it seems, not all quotes are created equal and some may ruin your week instead.
5 photos
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe spied2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe spied2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe spied2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe spied
In the first day of the week, Mercedes-Benz thought to give its fans a great reason to start the week, so it chose a quote by Dalai Lama, written all over a C-Class Coupe sittin' on a beach: "Look at situations from all angles, and you will become more open.

The quote was posted on Instagram, which is officially blocked in China. Chinese people, however, are computer savvy and they do use VPNs, despite the authorities' efforts, no it wasn't long until the photo of the Merc with the Dalai Lama quote popped up all over the place.

The Chinese and the Tibetans, which the Dalai Lama represents, have been at odds for several decades now. Tibet, which has been occupied and ruled by China since 1951, was witness to “cultural genocide,” say the Tibetans, and “spiritual terrorism,” argue the Chinese.

So one might understand why posting a quote of an archenemy to advertise a product might cause some disturbance here and there. It's like having Kim Jong-un give you career advice on Mondays, or Hitler summing up the week.

Mercedes quickly picked up on the fact that it messed up, so it removed the ad and issued an official apology on Tuesday: "Even though we deleted the related information as soon as possible, we know this has hurt the feelings of people of this country," Mercedes-Benz said according to Deutsche Welle.

'We published extremely incorrect information, for this we are sincerely sorry."
tibet mercedes-benz c-class coupe Mercedes-Benz mercedes-benz c-class Dalai Lama China
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who's Your Number One? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  