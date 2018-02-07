2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is the World's First Fully Connected Van

As was the case with the new A-Class
release earlier this month, the launch of the new generation Sprinter emphasized the technologies with which driver experience and fleet management will be enriched.
Technically, the new Sprinter will be offered with a new front-wheel-drive system to complete the rear and all-wheel-drive system already on the market in the previous version, which has been made since 2006. For this new version, Mercedes-Benz will supply two new transmissions: a six-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic torque converter, the first of its kind to be used n the large van segment.
Connectivity of the van is supported, as said, with the high-speed LTE-capable Internet connection. The manufacturer pairs the connection with the Mercedes PRO service it provides, but it also can be used with any mobile devices.
The PRO service will allow anything from planning servicing and maintenance to simplified fleet communications. Navigation, done via a 10.25-inch telematics display system, is also handled by PRO.
PRO will work in conjunction with the Mercedes-Benz User Experience system (MBUX), also debuted on the A-Class. The new Sprinter is the first Mercedes van to allow the use of MBUX.
The new Sprinter can already be ordered in Germany for 19,990 euros (excluding VAT). It is available with a segment-only 3.0-liter V6 (190 hp), or a four-cylinder 2.1-liter with three different outputs: 114 hp, 163 hp or 177 hp.
Next year, the manufacturer will also introduce the electric version of the Sprinter. Mercedes-Benz has big plans for the van, announcing it will invest 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in development, production network, sales, and after-sales.