autoevolution
 

Photo Comparison: 2019 W177 Mercedes A-Class vs. Old W176 A-Class

6 Feb 2018, 15:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The U.S. isn't getting the A-Class anytime soon, but this premium hatchback is still the scaffolding on top of which every other Mercedes compact is built. So chances are the differences between the 2019 model, and the old one will be reflected in the GLA and CLA too.
8 photos
2019 W177 Mercedes A-Class vs. Old W176 A-Class: Photo Comparison2019 W177 Mercedes A-Class vs. Old W176 A-Class: Photo Comparison2019 W177 Mercedes A-Class vs. Old W176 A-Class: Photo Comparison2019 W177 Mercedes A-Class vs. Old W176 A-Class: Photo Comparison2019 W177 Mercedes A-Class vs. Old W176 A-Class: Photo Comparison2019 W177 Mercedes A-Class vs. Old W176 A-Class: Photo Comparison2019 W177 Mercedes A-Class vs. Old W176 A-Class: Photo Comparison
As you've probably already heard, the 2019 A-Class is built on a revised front-wheel-drive platform. Though Mercedes says its "predator look" front end won't be shared with too many other cars, we see an uncanny resemblance to the CLS III, which also debuted recently.

Seeing the old and new models side by side makes spotting the differences easier. The 2019 version of the grille appears inverted, while the side air intake at the bottom of the bumper reflects the latest AMG body kit of the CLS. They still look fake, but actually, channel air around the car.

Both the headlights and the taillights are noticeably narrower, but I personally like the old design better, the downside being that it created a tiny trunk opening area. Like big exhaust tips that are actually only for show? Then you'll love the new A-Class.

The profile is less fussy, with subtle likes that don't try to intersect. The latest Mercedes side mirror design can also be seen.

At launch, the hatchback will be available with three brand-new engines, a 1.4L, and 2.0L on the gasoline front plus a 1.5L diesel with just 116 HP. The wheelbase has grown by 30mm, resulting in more passenger and cargo space. Unfortunately, cheaper cars will now get a basic torsion-beam rear suspension system.

Inside, the 2019 A-Class gets a pair of interconnected infotainment screens which come in 7- or 10-inch sizes. The one in the middle is a touchscreen now, while a touchpad replaces the old rotor. Mercedes has also done away with the buttons that used to clutter the dashboard. We could quickly make the case that this is the best interior in the class.
A-Class Photo Comparison 2019 mercedes-benz a-class W177 Mercedes-Benz A-Class mercedes-benz a-class Mercedes-Benz pic of the day
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Who's Your Number One? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  