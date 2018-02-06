Photo Comparison: 2019 W177 Mercedes A-Class vs. Old W176 A-Class

The U.S. isn't getting the A-Class anytime soon, but this premium hatchback is still the scaffolding on top of which every other Mercedes compact is built. So chances are the differences between the 2019 model, and the old one will be reflected in the GLA
and CLA too.
8 photos
As you've probably already heard, the 2019 A-Class is built on a revised front-wheel-drive platform. Though Mercedes says its "predator look" front end won't be shared with too many other cars, we see an uncanny resemblance to the CLS III,
which also debuted recently.
Seeing the old and new models side by side makes spotting the differences easier. The 2019 version of the grille appears inverted, while the side air intake at the bottom of the bumper reflects the latest AMG
body kit of the CLS. They still look fake, but actually, channel air around the car.
Both the headlights and the taillights are noticeably narrower, but I personally like the old design better, the downside being that it created a tiny trunk opening area. Like big exhaust tips that are actually only for show? Then you'll love the new A-Class.
The profile is less fussy, with subtle likes that don't try to intersect. The latest Mercedes side mirror design can also be seen.
At launch, the hatchback will be available with three brand-new engines, a 1.4L, and 2.0L on the gasoline front plus a 1.5L diesel with just 116 HP
. The wheelbase has grown by 30mm, resulting in more passenger and cargo space. Unfortunately, cheaper cars will now get a basic torsion-beam rear suspension system.
Inside, the 2019 A-Class gets a pair of interconnected infotainment screens which come in 7- or 10-inch sizes. The one in the middle is a touchscreen now, while a touchpad replaces the old rotor. Mercedes has also done away with the buttons that used to clutter the dashboard. We could quickly make the case that this is the best interior in the class.