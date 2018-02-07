Trump Pleased with SpaceX's Ingenuity, Wants a Military Parade in D.C.

More on this:

1 NASA Detects a Car in Earth Orbit

2 Falcon Heavy Launch Success, Boosters Land in Amazing Simultaneous Ballet

3 Trump 2020 Car Thrown Out of an Airplane for No Apparent Reason

4 Trumpchi, China's Fastest Growing Car Brand In '16, Will Be Renamed In The U.S.

5 Trump Will Announce New Fuel Economy Rules For Automakers, Expect Lax Ones