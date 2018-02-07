autoevolution
 

Trump Pleased with SpaceX's Ingenuity, Wants a Military Parade in D.C.

7 Feb 2018, 11:58 UTC ·
by
Perhaps the most significant achievement in space exploration in decades passed nearly unnoticed at the White House. Apart for a concise message, consistent with Twitter's character limit, President Donald Trump didn't have much to say on occasion, being otherwise occupied with setting in motion his next big, biggest, the best idea, ever.
“Congratulations @ElonMusk and @SpaceX on the successful #FalconHeavy launch. This achievement, along with @NASA’s commercial and international partners, continues to show American ingenuity at its best!” the president said on his favorite communication channel.

Sadly, American ingenuity seems not to be at its best at the White House. In a move that, if successful, is sure to become a first in modern American history, the president reportedly requested the Pentagon to organize a grand military parade similar to the French Bastille Day.

According to the Guardian, tanks and troops may be rolling down the streets of Washington D.C as early as this year. The parade in itself is supposed to be a tribute to service men and women, said press secretary Sarah Sanders.

“President Trump is incredibly supportive of America’s great service members who risk their lives every day to keep our country safe. He has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation,” the official was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

The United States doesn't have a federal government sanctioned military parade. It usually shows its might in theaters of war, and not on the capital's streets. Sure, you have the occasional sporting event warplanes flyover, but that's about it. Occasionally, U.S. Troops stationed abroad take part in their host countries' parades.

Trump's critics already reacted to the news and started comparing America's 45th president to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un or the ruler of some “banana republic strongman.
