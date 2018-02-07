NASA Detects a Car in Earth Orbit

So, this happened on Tuesday: the automotive industry reached a new level after a Tesla Roadster went where no car dared go before: outer space. As if this wasn't enough, it sent back pictures, to show all those flat-Earthers the actual shape of our planet.

February 6, 2018, will be forever remembered as the day when Elon Musk ushered a new era in space exploration. The day when a four-wheeled vehicle meant for public roads overcame its condition and became, possibly, an emissary of humanity's ingenuity for alien races to find millions of years from now.Tesla Roadster in Earth orbit aside, the extraordinary images showing Falcon Heavy's boosters touching down in perfect sync at their designated landing pads in Cape Canaveral preview the future: reusable, cheap rockets to send men, cargo and our dreams to the stars.So what the core booster didn't make it back in one piece? The launch was perfect, separation went like a charm, as did reentry for all three boosters. The minor hiccup with the core sea landing is only to be an incident SpaceX will learn from.What comes next? We'll have to wait and see. Musk has proven that, despite his questionable managing abilities, he's a dreamer perhaps as big as the one whose name he borrowed for his electric vehicle company.Hopefully, investors and governments will take notice of what happened yesterday and put their entire might behind Musk and other private-funded companies researching space technologies. Maybe, not long from now, the first humans will set down on Mars, marking the birth of the solar system with two inhabited planets.Stay tuned for further updates. Like it or not, today is SpaceX Day, and reports of all sorts will come at you from every direction. Read, watch, enjoy. Because this is a moment your Martian grandchildren will love to know about.Watch the Tesla Roadster get exposed to outer space conditions at minute 25:46. Booster landing at minute 29.30.