Falcon Heavy Launch Success, Boosters Land in Amazing Simultaneous Ballet

Following the launch and separation, the world witnessed the incredible simultaneous return of the first two boosters, both landing perfectly at their designated spots. At the time we are writing this, it is unclear what happened to the third one, but updates are expected soon.Crowds cheered at the Cape as the Falcon left the launch pad and kept on going as communication from ground control announced milestones like speed of sound threshold, booster cutoff, booster separation and so on.As of now, the Tesla Roadster has embarked on a six-months or so journey that will take it “on a billion year elliptic Mars orbit." Back on Earth, SpaceX engineers will get back to work, to sip through the trove of data they gathered during this test launch.Elon Musk told CNN on Monday that regardless of the outcome of the launch, the moment itself will be “very exciting,” and the world will witness either “a great rocket launch or the best fireworks display they've ever seen.” We're glad we stopped to watch a great rocket launch. And landing, for that matter.Official reactions to the launch of the century are likely to follow soon. For now, everybody at the Cape is in a celebratory mood. Stay tuned for updates. The following hours will be very exciting ones for those passionate about space, our future in it and technology.If possible, try and remember this day as our generation's Moon landings. Hopefully, what went up from Cape today will be the beginning of humanity's real adventure into the solar system and its planets.