Trumpchi, China's Fastest Growing Car Brand In '16, Will Be Renamed In The U.S.

China
’s number one car brand regarding growth in 2016 came to the 2017 Detroit Auto Show
, and found that everyone took pictures of its nameplate.
In its homeland, the name Chuanqi means “legendary” in a relaxed translation, but they felt a new name was needed for foreign markets.
Back in 2010, they named the brand Trumpchi
, because they thought the products would "trump its competitors." The suffix “chi” was added to signify that they were from China.
The brand is owned by GAC Motor
, which planned to sell new automobiles in the USA in 2018. The program has met slight delays, as they must be sure that all their products will comply with all applicable US market regulations, from safety to emissions standards.
The GA5 model, the first Trumpchi creation, is based on Alfa Romeo 166
platform, which was discontinued in June 2007. A year after Alfa
stopped making it, Type 936's underpinnings were sold to the GAC Motor, which stands for Guangzhou Automobile Group.
The Italian company never sold the 166 on American soil, and it is believed that the platform will not reach the USA in its Chinese derivative because Trumpchi has launched new products since the GA5, which was its first car. However, the second model in the Trumpchi range shared the same underpinnings.
At this year’s Shanghai Auto Show, the president of the GAC Group, Feng Xingya, was asked by Reuters why the brand is named Trumpchi, and if they plan to do anything about it when selling cars in the USA.
Mr. Xingya explained that the situation is “a complete coincidence
,” and that they could not predict that Donald Trump
would become President of the USA.
At first, he admitted, the management of the company thought about keeping the Trumpchi name, but eventually discovered that opposition against Mr. Trump was high, and decided to consider a change. The new name will be decided after they will analyze all possible options, CNN
informs.