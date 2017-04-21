autoevolution

Trumpchi, China's Fastest Growing Car Brand In '16, Will Be Renamed In The U.S.

 
21 Apr 2017, 14:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
China’s number one car brand regarding growth in 2016 came to the 2017 Detroit Auto Show, and found that everyone took pictures of its nameplate.
In its homeland, the name Chuanqi means “legendary” in a relaxed translation, but they felt a new name was needed for foreign markets.

Back in 2010, they named the brand Trumpchi, because they thought the products would "trump its competitors." The suffix “chi” was added to signify that they were from China.

The brand is owned by GAC Motor, which planned to sell new automobiles in the USA in 2018. The program has met slight delays, as they must be sure that all their products will comply with all applicable US market regulations, from safety to emissions standards.

The GA5 model, the first Trumpchi creation, is based on Alfa Romeo 166 platform, which was discontinued in June 2007. A year after Alfa stopped making it, Type 936's underpinnings were sold to the GAC Motor, which stands for Guangzhou Automobile Group.

The Italian company never sold the 166 on American soil, and it is believed that the platform will not reach the USA in its Chinese derivative because Trumpchi has launched new products since the GA5, which was its first car. However, the second model in the Trumpchi range shared the same underpinnings.

At this year’s Shanghai Auto Show, the president of the GAC Group, Feng Xingya, was asked by Reuters why the brand is named Trumpchi, and if they plan to do anything about it when selling cars in the USA.

Mr. Xingya explained that the situation is “a complete coincidence,” and that they could not predict that Donald Trump would become President of the USA.

At first, he admitted, the management of the company thought about keeping the Trumpchi name, but eventually discovered that opposition against Mr. Trump was high, and decided to consider a change. The new name will be decided after they will analyze all possible options, CNN informs.
trump Trumpchi China 2017 Detroit Auto Show lol
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78