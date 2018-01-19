Spyshots: 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shows Baby CLS Look

autoevolution
 

Earlier this week, we brought you the first spyshots of the second-generation Mercedes-Benz CLA. Well, here we are, back on the topic and this time around we've brought along a set of day photos, so you can take a better look at the silhouette of the compact four-door coupe.
You don't need to be a styling expert to notice the baby CLS look of the 2020 CLA. And since the third-gen CLS, which landed late last year, received mixed reviews regarding its looks, we could see the German designers working to differentiate the two models through all sorts of details. However, with these bits currently covered, it's too early to discuss them.

With the three-pointed star now matching BMW's niche-filling appetite, Mercedes-Benz will offer the second incarnation of the CLA alongside the upcoming A-Class Sedan.

And the introduction of the latter means the CLA can go for an upmarket move, which is expected to be felt in multiple areas of the car, from a slight sizing increase to plenty of personalization options.

The basis for all that will be formed by the second generation of the automotive producer's compact modular architecture, which is dubbed MFA2 (Modular Front Architecture).

Motivation will come from a wide range of turbo-fours, with these catering to the needs of both diesel and gas lovers. Mercedes-Benz has strengthened its partnership with Renault, with this resulting in the new CLA receiving a new 1.6-liter gas mill, along with the French automaker's 1.6-liter diesel mills.

Forum chat mentions the higher powered versions of the car being offered with a nine-speed double-clutch unit.

Mercedes-AMG will once again gift the CLA with the "45" badge, which means the compact four-door coupe will deliver north of 400 hp, easily challenging sportscars. And if the rumors regarding Mercedes-AMG not introducing a more powerful version than the CLS53 (435 hp), we'll get to see the new CLA45 rivaling its big brother in terms of the go-fast matters.

The lavish slim-sized four-door coup should arrive next year, probably being offered as a 2020 model.
