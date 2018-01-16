autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Shows Up in Stuttgart, Looks Majestic in Black

While the public has yet to meet the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class on the Detroit floor (the show opens its gates to the public tomorrow), the first all-new incarnation of the Gelangewagen can be observed in the Stuttgart these days.
To be more precise, an example of the 2019 G Wagon was spotted in the three-pointed star's home city, as you'll be able to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. The spotted car comes in black, a hue that, unsurprisingly fits the thing like a glove.

We have to applaud the efforts the automaker did in order to make an SUV that costs north of $100,000 to feel four decades old.

Most of these efforts are related to the styling of the machine, which might just trick an untrained eye into believing it belongs to a facelifted model.

Underneath the skin, though, the new G-Class is larger (the 4.8 inches of extra width lead the sizing boost), lighter and comes with a new suspension design that, for instance, features an independent setup for the front axle. Nevertheless, the newcomer is lighter and if we factor in the electromechanical rack-and-pinion system, we should end up with a driving experience on par with contemporary standards.

And we can say the same about the cabin - from the extra space to the S-Class-like dual-screen dashboard, there are plenty of improvements delivered by the generation change.

For now, a non-AMG twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivering 422 hp is the only engine option (the unit is carried over from the previous model), but Affalterbach will obviously have its way with the new G-Class. Who knows? Perhaps we'll even get a Maybach version once again.

In case you're willing to see the world from behind the aggressively angled windshield of a 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, you'll have to get closer to the summer in order to live out your dream.

