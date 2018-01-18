Mercedes-Benz EQC Spied Winter Testing, All-Electric SUV Hides Futuristic Look

Given how far Tesla's EVs have gone, you could hardly hold something against an aficionado wondering why mainstream carmakers are late to the electron juice party. Nevertheless, the big names in the industry are working full time to enter the electric vehicle market, with one of the most serious plans coming from Mercedes-Benz. And the three-pointed star's upcoming EQC compact crossover is one of the key pillars of this electrification roadmap.

We're expecting the Mercedes-Benz EQC to land in the first part of next year, probably coming as a 2020 model. Mercedes-Benz is planning to introduce no less than ten all-electric vehicles by 2025 and has even come up with the EQ sub-brand for this purpose (the letters stand for Electric Intelligence).As indicated by the final letter in its designation, the newcomer will be the electric equivalent of the GLC.The more conventional crossovers of the German automotive producer are said to sport a more rugged design, one that should allow them to borrow a piece of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class DNA (the 2019 Gelandewagen , an all-new model, just landed, remember?). Nevertheless, the EQ models will obviously come with a more futuristic design.And it's enough to check out the Generation EQ Concept that was introduced at the 2016 edition of the Paris Auto Show to get a few hints on how the 2020 EQC will look like.When it comes to the tech base of the EQC, this will sit on a high-riding, compact version of the company's MEA (Modula Electric Architecture) platform, which will form the base of the EQ lineup.As indicated by the concept mentioned above, the platform can accommodate an electric motor for each axle, but we shouldn't rule out single-motor applications.Until now, Mercedes-Benz has only revealed that the battery pack used by the upcoming crossover will sit above 70 kWh, meaning it will offer a driving range of over 300 miles per charge. So while multiple output are expected, the top model should deliver around 400 hp, while offering a 0 to 60 mph sprint of under 5 seconds.We're expecting the Mercedes-Benz EQC to land in the first part of next year, probably coming as a 2020 model.