autoevolution
 

Mercedes-Benz EQC Spied Winter Testing, All-Electric SUV Hides Futuristic Look

18 Jan 2018, 11:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Given how far Tesla's EVs have gone, you could hardly hold something against an aficionado wondering why mainstream carmakers are late to the electron juice party. Nevertheless, the big names in the industry are working full time to enter the electric vehicle market, with one of the most serious plans coming from Mercedes-Benz. And the three-pointed star's upcoming EQC compact crossover is one of the key pillars of this electrification roadmap.
32 photos
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV spied2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV spied
Mercedes-Benz is planning to introduce no less than ten all-electric vehicles by 2025 and has even come up with the EQ sub-brand for this purpose (the letters stand for Electric Intelligence).

As indicated by the final letter in its designation, the newcomer will be the electric equivalent of the GLC.

The more conventional crossovers of the German automotive producer are said to sport a more rugged design, one that should allow them to borrow a piece of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class DNA (the 2019 Gelandewagen, an all-new model, just landed, remember?). Nevertheless, the EQ models will obviously come with a more futuristic design.

And it's enough to check out the Generation EQ Concept that was introduced at the 2016 edition of the Paris Auto Show to get a few hints on how the 2020 EQC will look like.

When it comes to the tech base of the EQC, this will sit on a high-riding, compact version of the company's MEA (Modula Electric Architecture) platform, which will form the base of the EQ lineup.

As indicated by the concept mentioned above, the platform can accommodate an electric motor for each axle, but we shouldn't rule out single-motor applications.

Until now, Mercedes-Benz has only revealed that the battery pack used by the upcoming crossover will sit above 70 kWh, meaning it will offer a driving range of over 300 miles per charge. So while multiple output are expected, the top model should deliver around 400 hp, while offering a 0 to 60 mph sprint of under 5 seconds.

We're expecting the Mercedes-Benz EQC to land in the first part of next year, probably coming as a 2020 model.
Mercedes-Benz EQC Spied Mercedes-Benz EV spyshots green
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  