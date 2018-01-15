2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Shows Amazing Old-New Look in Detroit

Rumors about the three-pointed star introducing a lighter, leaner Gelandewagen have been floating around for years and the 2018 Detroit Auto Show allows us to meet the terrain tamer in the flesh.Since we're talking about G Wagon, we'll start with the bits that can be considered a mechanical nod to theof the machine.After almost four decades, the ladder chassis is still here and so are three 100 percent lockable differentials and the low-gear feature, with the latter albeit now being mated to a nine-speed automatic tranny. As part of a road connection redesign, the front suspension is now independent, though.And while the ground clearance is slightly more generous, the fording depth has also grown (this now sits at 3.9 inches).The recirculating ball steering is a thing of the past, with this having been replaced by a electromechanical rack-and-pinion system, so response should be on par with that of other Mercedes-Benz SUVs.You couldn't hold anything against somebody outside the aficionado circle for having a difficult time telling the new and the old G-Class apart.The newcomer has modern front and rear light clusters, slightly sleeker details and, of course, new wheel designs.Nevertheless,, having grown by 4.8 inches in width, 2.1 inches in length (the wheelbase is 1.6 inches longer) and 0.3 inches in height.If you're willing to get up close and personal with the 2019 G-Class, make sure to check out the live clip below. Coming from YouTuber Shmee150, the video delivers a complete exterior and interior walkthrough, with this having been captured on the Detroit floor.For now, the US market only receives the G550, which features the same 4.0-liter V8 as before. Nevertheless, with this being a recent design that delivers 416 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque, there's no issue here.Theshows the most improvements compared to the replaced model. From the interior space boost, which is felt regardless of the seat you choose, to the modern aspects of the dashboard, this offroader's interior is an uber-desirable place to be.Dual LCD screen aside, the driver gets to play with a Dynamic Select switch, which offers Comfort, Sport, Eco, and Individual modes, as well as a go-anywhere setup labeled as G-Mode. According to the press release, the latter “adapts the adjustable damping of the chassis and the steering as well as the accelerator characteristic, avoids unnecessary gear shifts and thus ensures optimum control and maximum off-road capability,”Of course, with almost half of the G-Class units sold last year coming with abadge, we'll receive at least one Affalterbach-massaged version once the vehicle hits the market, a move that's scheduled for the summer.We'll mention that you can also find the official video of the offroader on the right.