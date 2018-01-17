autoevolution
 

2020 Mercedes GLB-Class Spied Again, Resembles the GLK

It's been many years since we first heard speculation about this car, the GLB-Class. So many, in fact, that we're not sure those rumors are entirely sure.
I mean, the GLB is supposedly going to look like a shrunken version of the G-Class. But do you see anything reminiscent of the iconic off-roader here? Where are the round headlights and the external spare wheel?

Of course, this being an early prototype, the camouflage is playing tricks with our eyes. The thing you think is the hood is actually a big piece of plastic obscuring its shape. Likewise, the taillights are temporary ones.

But we do see traces of other upcoming Mercedes models, such as the grille from the A-Cass. But there's something about the stance that reminds us of the GLK-Class - slightly tall and narrow, with a hint of angularity.

Mercedes is planning to make about a dozen compact cars on the updated MFA platform. They play slightly different roles. So while the GLA will be the sportier crossover, this one will be geared towards families who need to carry baby strollers and lots of diapers. We don't yet know if it will compete directly with the likes of Audi's Q3 or BMW's X1.

We can, however, say with relative certainty that it will debut next year and have the same engines as the A-Class hatch and sedan. This includes a base 1.3-liter, which has been developed with Renault and produces up to 160 HP.

That doesn't sound like a lot for a crossover, so you'll probably be glad to know there will be plenty of those 2-liter turbo diesel engines. Their outputs will probably range from 136 to about 190 HP. A recent trademark made by the company has led us to believe that Mercedes will forgo the 7-speed twin-clutch in favor of a smoother 8-speed automatic. Heck, even Volkswagen uses those nowadays.
