autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes A-Class Hatchback Spied in Traffic Again, Wears Light Camo

16 Nov 2017, 15:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The all-new A-Class is going to be the first Mercedes to come out of the MFA2 project. However, despite the rise in popularity witnessed by hatchbacks, this compact still won't make it to America.
3 photos
2018 Mercedes A-Class Hatchback Spied in Traffic Again, Wears Light Camo2018 Mercedes A-Class Hatchback Spied in Traffic Again, Wears Light Camo
Sadly, Mercedes doesn't think it can sell enough of these and make a profit. It's a shame since everyone from Honda to Chevy is getting into the compact 5-door business. This all-new A-Class is probably going to be the most premium-feeling car in its segment when the debut happens early next year.

What defines a premium car? Well, it's probably not the materials used, since everyone from VW to BMW has squishy plastics. Like in the case of the RR Evoque or the Velar, design and technology are the deal-makers.

Looking at the video, it's easy to see that the 2018 A-Class has a much bigger footprint (it's wider and longer) than its predecessor from 2012. Designers also chopped the taillights in two, creating a bigger trunk opening, which is something we've been complaining about for years.

Of course, Audi was the first company to develop a premium hatchback with the A3. However, they are now behind schedule for the next generation because of all the engine testing they had to do after Dieselgate. Likewise, BMW is now dropping the RWD setup for the next 1 Series.

So it's looking like the A-Class has an edge, and we haven't even talked about the technology yet. Like the E-Class, this hatchback will have a panoramic screen perched on top of the dash.

New engines are also on the way, namely the 2-liter diesel replacing the 2.2L and small displacement (1.2 and 1.4L) turbocharged gasoline units made by Renault. And in case you don't like the jerkiness of the twin-clutch auto, Mercedes might offer an 8-speed auto with a torque converter instead. That's just speculation right now, although, with the debut just around the corner, all will be revealed shortly.

2019 Mercedes A-Class spy video spyshots mercedes-benz a-class
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217) LuxuryAll MERCEDES BENZ models  