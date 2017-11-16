2019 Mercedes A-Class Hatchback Spied in Traffic Again, Wears Light Camo

The all-new A-Class is going to be the first Mercedes to come out of the MFA2 project. However, despite the rise in popularity witnessed by hatchbacks, this compact still won't make it to America.

Sadly, Mercedes doesn't think it can sell enough of these and make a profit. It's a shame since everyone from Honda to Chevy is getting into the compact 5-door business. This all-new A-Class is probably going to be the most premium-feeling car in its segment when the debut happens early next year.What defines a premium car? Well, it's probably not the materials used, since everyone from VW to BMW has squishy plastics. Like in the case of the RR Evoque or the Velar, design and technology are the deal-makers.Looking at the video, it's easy to see that the 2018 A-Class has a much bigger footprint (it's wider and longer) than its predecessor from 2012. Designers also chopped the taillights in two, creating a bigger trunk opening, which is something we've been complaining about for years.Of course, Audi was the first company to develop a premium hatchback with the A3. However, they are now behind schedule for the next generation because of all the engine testing they had to do after Dieselgate. Likewise, BMW is now dropping the RWD setup for the next 1 Series. So it's looking like the A-Class has an edge, and we haven't even talked about the technology yet. Like the E-Class, this hatchback will have a panoramic screen perched on top of the dash.New engines are also on the way, namely the 2-liter diesel replacing the 2.2L and small displacement (1.2 and 1.4L) turbocharged gasoline units made by Renault. And in case you don't like the jerkiness of the twin-clutch auto, Mercedes might offer an 8-speed auto with a torque converter instead. That's just speculation right now, although, with the debut just around the corner, all will be revealed shortly.