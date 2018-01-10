Spyshots: Mercedes-Benz GLB Prototype Shows "Baby G-Class" Boxy Styling

The premium compact crossover class is gaining more traction by the year and Mercedes-Benz aims to take full advantage of this. For instance, the three-pointed star plans to differentiate its upcoming GLB from the competition by playing the boxy styling card. And the freshest spy images of the Mercedes-Benz GLB, which show the SUV completing winter testing, come to confirm this.

The Mercedes-Benz GLB could debut late next year, which would make it a 2020 model. With the prototypes still packing serious cladding, provisional light clusters and psychedelic wrap, it's only natural to wonder about the appearance of the showroom model. And there are two places we can use to look for clues.The first is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, whose angular styling heavily influences the design of the GLB - a set of new G Wagen images has leaked online ahead of the offroader's debut.As for the second, this involves the Ener-G-Force Concept , which we met back in 2012, at the Los Angeles Auto Show.The spyshots we have here also allow us to take a glimpse at the interior, but the serious camouflage means it's too soon to discuss cabin styling. Nevertheless, it appears that the compact dimensions of the vehicle will be mixed with a spacious interior.Underneath the skin, we'll find the MFA2 second-generation compact modular platform, which will be shared with the next-gen A-Class, A-Class Sedan, B-Class and GLA - the new A-Class, which is scheduled to land soon, will mark the market debut of the architecture.The gas side of the engine range will kick off with a 1.3-liter turbo-four developed with Renault, while also including 2.0-liter units. On the diesel front, the German carmaker will once again turn to its French partner, borrowing Renault's 1.6-liter four-cylinder powerplants. A plug-in hybrid version is also expected to join the lineup.The Mercedes-Benz GLB could debut late next year, which would make it a 2020 model.