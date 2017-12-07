Renault Reveals New 1.3 Turbo Engine Developed With Mercedes: 115, 140, 160 HP

We kept telling you that Mercedes is co-developing the engines for the 2019 A-Class with Renault. However, while we believed there was going to be a 1.2 and 1.4-liter
, the French company today revealed there is only one displacement, a 1.3-liter.
The architecture is being described as "co-developed as part of the partnership between the Alliance and Daimler
." And that means not only the A-Class
is going to use it, but possibly several Nissan or Dacia models as well.
When launched at the beginning of 2018, the unit will drop straight into a couple of cars you probably don't care very much about: the Scenic and Grand Scenic. However, we believe a facelift for the Megane range will also come out in the first half of the year and should be similarly motorized."Significantly improved driving pleasure."
That's the first non-technical term Renault uses to describe its 1.3-liter turbo. After that, it states that the unit offers better torque at low rpm and higher and constant availability at high rpm, while reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. But we're not sure what they're comparing it with in the first place.
Three power outputs will be available. The lowest is 115 and will available only with a manual, while the 140 and 160 HP
models will have the EDC automatic option. Compared to the TCe 130, which was a 1.2-liter, the TCe 140 also packs 35 Nm more torque.
The Energy TCe 160 engine offers a maximum torque of 260 Nm in the manual and 270 Nm in EDC form. It will do 100 km/h (62 mph) in 9.1 seconds when fitted to the Scenic compared to 10.7 seconds for the DCi 160, which oddly has 110 more Nm of torque. But we're still hoping the Mercedes version will be a little more swift-footed than that.
Supporting our claim that Nissan will use it, the press release also claims that the 1.3-liter borrows a cylinder coating technology from the GT-R, which improves efficiency, by reducing friction and optimizing heat transfer. Efficiency is also boosted through Bore Spray Coating, direct injection and dual variable valve timing (intake and exhaust).