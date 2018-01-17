2020 Mercedes Benz CLA Makes Spyshot Debut, Looks Like a Baby CLS

These days, Mercedes-Benz is taking the niche game to a whole new level. And if you're familiar to the affair involving the third-gen CLS and the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door, you should know that the double-the-action scheme is also being used at the entry point of the carmaker's sedan range. So while we've previously spotted A-Class Sedan prototypes, we are now bringing you the first spyshots of the second-generation CLA.

Even with the heavy cladding and camouflage covering the test car, we can see the "baby CLS" image of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA. Compared to the A-Class Sedan, the model we have here comes with a more aggressive roofline, while the sportier C-pillars bring a four-door coupe image.



Nevertheless, both compact models will be underpinned by the second generation of the three-pointed star's MFA2 (Modular Front Architecture) platform.



The engine compartment will be populated by a wide variety of turbo-fours, so both diesel and gas aficionados will have their needs catered to.



And with the next-gen A45 set to go past the 400 hp border, the Mercedes- AMG incarnation of the new CLA will be a rocket. Hopefully, the all-wheel-drive hardware coming on the new generation of the platform will no longer feel as front-wheel-drive biased as that of the current car.



In the transmission department, the rumor mill talks about the high-power versions being offered with a nine-speed double-clutch unit.



The second-generation CLA will be gifted with the new



