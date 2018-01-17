autoevolution
 

2020 Mercedes Benz CLA Makes Spyshot Debut, Looks Like a Baby CLS

These days, Mercedes-Benz is taking the niche game to a whole new level. And if you're familiar to the affair involving the third-gen CLS and the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door, you should know that the double-the-action scheme is also being used at the entry point of the carmaker's sedan range. So while we've previously spotted A-Class Sedan prototypes, we are now bringing you the first spyshots of the second-generation CLA.
While we're not necessarily expecting output segregation, as is the case with the CLS and its Affalterbach big brother, we're expecting the 2020 CLA to land as a more lavish proposal compared to the four-door version of the new A-Class.

Even with the heavy cladding and camouflage covering the test car, we can see the "baby CLS" image of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA. Compared to the A-Class Sedan, the model we have here comes with a more aggressive roofline, while the sportier C-pillars bring a four-door coupe image.

Nevertheless, both compact models will be underpinned by the second generation of the three-pointed star's MFA2 (Modular Front Architecture) platform.

The engine compartment will be populated by a wide variety of turbo-fours, so both diesel and gas aficionados will have their needs catered to.

And with the next-gen A45 set to go past the 400 hp border, the Mercedes-AMG incarnation of the new CLA will be a rocket. Hopefully, the all-wheel-drive hardware coming on the new generation of the platform will no longer feel as front-wheel-drive biased as that of the current car.

In the transmission department, the rumor mill talks about the high-power versions being offered with a nine-speed double-clutch unit.

The second-generation CLA will be gifted with the new MBUX infotainment system, so the cabin should feel just as modern as the exterior.

You can expect the newcomer to land next year, with this set to hit the market as a 2020 model.
