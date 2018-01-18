2019 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Spied in Traffic, Looks like a Hybrid Brute

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE has been spied on multiple occasions and we are now back on the topic to discuss Affalterbach matters. As opposed to the current car, the second generation of the GLE will be an all-new proposals. And this will obviously be visible in the engine range, as, for instance, the Mercedes-AMG side of the lineup will receive a new base model.

6 photos AMG GLE53 and we expect this to be the prototype from the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page. From the sporty elements hidden behind the camo, to the hefty wheel and tire package, there are plenty of clues towards the performance status of the SUV .



And the arrival of the



When it comes to the CLS, the said badge brings a mix involving a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six delivering 435 hp and 520 Nm (make that 383 lb-ft) of torque, as well as an EQ Boost starter-alternator that can provide a temporary boost of 21 hp and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of twist.



Further down the power line we find a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission and a 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. And we can expect a similar setup for the 2019 GLE.



Since we're talking about a new entry-level Mercedes-AMG breed, you shouldn't expect dramatic visual changes. For instance, most of the bodykit will be borrowed from AMG-Line models.



Factor in the rather bold wheel arches that should visually connect the new GLE and the just-landed



Those of you seeking all-out performance have no reason to fret - unlike in the case of the CLS, which gave up V8 power in favor of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door, the GLE will once again receive Mercedes-AMG 63 and 63 S models.



We're referring to the 2019 Mercedes-GLE53 and we expect this to be the prototype from the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page. From the sporty elements hidden behind the camo, to the hefty wheel and tire package, there are plenty of clues towards the performance status of theAnd the arrival of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53 , which landed at this year's edition of the Detroit Auto Show, means we now know what to expect from the tech side of the newcomer.When it comes to the CLS, the said badge brings a mix involving a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six delivering 435 hp and 520 Nm (make that 383 lb-ft) of torque, as well as an EQ Boost starter-alternator that can provide a temporary boost of 21 hp and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of twist.Further down the power line we find a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission and a 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. And we can expect a similar setup for the 2019 GLE.Since we're talking about a new entry-level Mercedes-AMG breed, you shouldn't expect dramatic visual changes. For instance, most of the bodykit will be borrowed from AMG-Line models.Factor in the rather bold wheel arches that should visually connect the new GLE and the just-landed 2019 G-Class (this is the first all-new G Wagon since the 1979 original) and you'll get a pretty complete picture.Those of you seeking all-out performance have no reason to fret - unlike in the case of the CLS, which gave up V8 power in favor of the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door, the GLE will once again receive Mercedes-AMG 63 and 63 S models.