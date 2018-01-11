autoevolution
 

MBUX Infotainment System Detailed, To Come Standard In W177 A-Class

11 Jan 2018, 13:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
Are you sick of the Mercedes-Benz Comand infotainment system in the A-Class? Even the three-pointed star is, which is why the W177 will come as standard with the next-generation infotainment system called MBUX.
14 photos
MBUX infotainment systemMBUX infotainment systemMBUX infotainment systemMBUX infotainment systemMBUX infotainment systemMBUX infotainment systemMBUX infotainment systemMBUX infotainment systemMBUX infotainment systemMBUX infotainment systemMBUX infotainment systemMBUX infotainment systemMBUX infotainment system
Described as a “revolution in the cockpit,” Mercedes-Benz took the wraps off User Experience at the Consumer Electronics Show, a fitting venue for a high-tech car that promises to push the envelope in the premium compact segment. As the name implies, user experience is at the forefront.

Three versions have been confirmed, with the most basic of MBUX coming with one 7.0-inch display for the instrument cluster and one 7.0-inch display for the infotainment. The mid-range MBUX brings together 7.0- and 10.25-inch screens, whilst the range-topping system combines two 10.25-inch screens with a resolution of 200 dpi (1920x720 pixels).

Touch control and voice control are the name of the game, the interface including touch-control buttons on the steering wheel and a touchpad instead of a rotary controller. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, two USB ports, and one Type-C port are also included. Cars made for the Chinese market will integrate Baidu CarLife (compatible with iOS and Android).

“A unique feature of this system is its ability to learn thanks to artificial intelligence,” highlights Mercedes-Benz, further making a case for the natural speech recognition feature. Just say “hey Mercedes” and MBUX will tend to your needs, including commands such as “temperature to 24 degrees.” Sounds more useful than other in-car voice assistants, right?

The hardware of MBUX comprises of the six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and two graphics chips developed by NVIDIA. As for the operating system of Mercedes-Benz User Experience, the three-pointed star took a liking to Linux because of the absolute flexibility it offers to the end user.

Last, but certainly not least, Mercedes-Benz borrowed a trick from Tesla with MBUX. More to the point, the German automaker ushers in over-the-air updates with the all-new infotainment system, which is a godsend in the day and age of technology.

mbux infotainment Linux technology Mercedes-Benz w177 2019 mercedes-benz a-class
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleAll MERCEDES BENZ models  