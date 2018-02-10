autoevolution
 

Mercedes Plays Marco Polo in Japan, Britain to Follow

10 Feb 2018, 9:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Campers who drive on the wrong side of the road, beware! A right-hand drive version of the Marco Polo is in the works, and it will soon be introduced on the market in both Japan and Great Britain.
5 photos
Mercedes-Benz X-Class camper conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class camper conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class camper conceptMercedes-Benz X-Class camper concept
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class-based Marco Polo Horizon with right-hand drive has been presented at the Japan Camping Car Show 2018, an event which debuted last Friday in Tokyo. Japan will be the first country to get it, followed by Great Britain later in the year.

Presented for the first time at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the Horizon is diesel-powered only, with engine output variants ranging from 134 to 187 hp. But the exciting parts of the van are its camper-oriented features.

The Horizon has lots of space both for transport and sleeping needs and a two-person roof bed which measures 2.05 by 1.13 meters. In all, the Horizon offers five sleeping berths, thanks to a reclining triple bench in the rear.

The interior comes complete with a kitchenette with a gas cooker, sink, refrigerator and some plug sockets fitted next to the seats.

A series of concealed cupboards and drawers make it perfect for storing additional camper items, and the wastewater and the fresh water tank can be emptied externally.

"We want to make our compact travel vans and recreational vehicles available to even more customers – that's why we're now launching the Marco Polo HORIZON in a right-hand-drive variant," said Klaus Maier, Head of Marketing and Sales Mercedes-Benz Vans.

"The first market is Japan, one of the world's key right-hand-drive markets."

Pricing for the right-hand drive of the camper has not been released, but in Europe, the van in its leht-hand configuration is being sold since its introduction in September last year for 55,750 euros. Several optional equipment features are available for the European Market, most of them visual upgrades.
marco polo horizon camper van Mercedes-Benz v-class
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  