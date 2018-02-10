Mercedes Plays Marco Polo in Japan, Britain to Follow

Campers who drive on the wrong side of the road, beware! A right-hand drive version of the Marco Polo is in the works, and it will soon be introduced on the market in both Japan and Great Britain.

Presented for the first time at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the Horizon is diesel-powered only, with engine output variants ranging from 134 to 187 hp. But the exciting parts of the van are its camper-oriented features.



The Horizon has lots of space both for transport and sleeping needs and a two-person roof bed which measures 2.05 by 1.13 meters. In all, the Horizon offers five sleeping berths, thanks to a reclining triple bench in the rear.



The interior comes complete with a kitchenette with a gas cooker, sink, refrigerator and some plug sockets fitted next to the seats.



A series of concealed cupboards and drawers make it perfect for storing additional camper items, and the wastewater and the fresh water tank can be emptied externally.



"We want to make our compact travel vans and recreational vehicles available to even more customers – that's why we're now launching the Marco Polo HORIZON in a right-hand-drive variant," said Klaus Maier, Head of Marketing and Sales Mercedes-Benz Vans.



"The first market is Japan, one of the world's key right-hand-drive markets."



Pricing for the right-hand drive of the camper has not been released, but in Europe, the van in its leht-hand configuration is being sold since its introduction in September last year for 55,750 euros. Several optional equipment features are available for the European Market, most of them visual upgrades.