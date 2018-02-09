autoevolution
 

New Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Spotted in German Traffic, 600 HP Super-SUV Almost Ready

With crossovers gaining more traction than ever, super-SUVs are also increasing in popularity and one of the most important players in this segment is Mercedes-AMG. Affalterbach delivers some of the quickest high-riding machines out there, with the German engineers currently working to deliver the next generation of GLE63 (S).
While the current GLE is based on its ML predecessor's platform, the newcomer will see the first all-new incarnation of the car. The new platform will bring improvements on both the dynamic and the coziness front, so fans of the three-pointed star have plenty of reasons to rejoice.

As with the current car, we'll get a standard model, if we might call it so, along with an all-out S model. And, given the fierce competition from machines such as the yet unreleased third-generation Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and the 2019 BMW X5 M, which is almost ready to step out of the oven, we could see latter incarnation of the SUV delivering 600 hp.

After all, Mercedes-AMG has proven that the 6xx outputs of its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 aren't just for the GT, with the E63 S being a brilliant example of that.

When it comes to the cabin of the high-riding model, a previous spy video has shown us what to expect for the newcomer and you can find the clip here. Among others, you can expect the all-new MBUX infotainment system to be found on the vehicle.

Mercedes-Benz engineers have been testing the non-AMG versions of the new GLE for quite a while now and we're expecting the SUV to land by the end of the year, hitting the US market as a 2019 model.

As for the new Mercedes-AMG GLE63, the go-fast model is also in an advanced development stage and yet we can't be 100 percent certain of a 2018 debut.

