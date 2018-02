New Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Spotted in German Traffic, 600 HP Super-SUV Almost Ready

SUV

AMG

While the current GLE is based on its ML predecessor's platform, the newcomer will see the first all-new incarnation of the car. The new platform will bring improvements on both the dynamic and the coziness front, so fans of the three-pointed star have plenty of reasons to rejoice.As with the current car, we'll get a standard model, if we might call it so, along with an all-out S model. And, given the fierce competition from machines such as the yet unreleased third-generation Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and the 2019 BMW X5 M, which is almost ready to step out of the oven, we could see latter incarnation of thedelivering 600 hp.After all, Mercedes-has proven that the 6xx outputs of its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 aren't just for the GT, with the E63 S being a brilliant example of that.When it comes to the cabin of the high-riding model, a previous spy video has shown us what to expect for the newcomer and you can find the clip here . Among others, you can expect the all-new MBUX infotainment system to be found on the vehicle.Mercedes-Benz engineers have been testing the non-AMG versions of the new GLE for quite a while now and we're expecting the SUV to land by the end of the year, hitting the US market as a 2019 model.As for the new Mercedes-AMG GLE63, the go-fast model is also in an advanced development stage and yet we can't be 100 percent certain of a 2018 debut.