Hyundai Sets Autonomous Highway Driving Record with Fuel Cell Nexo Crossover

While all the eyes are on Tesla and its Autopilot suite when it comes to quasi-autonomous systems even though they haven't really shown any true self-driving potential, other companies are quietly developing their own solutions and showcasing their potential whenever they know they're ready.

Other car companies, however, have a much more conservative approach. It's a well-known fact that everybody in the automotive industry these days is running some sort of autonomous driving program, even by itself or together with other fellow carmakers or technology firms, it's just that their results are being slowly introduced to new models.



In the meantime, though, they're more than willing to showcase their progress using demo cars, which is what this



The event was linked to the Winter Olympics which will be held at Pyeongchang in South Korea this year. The five-car convoy (two Genesis G80 sedans, three Nexo crossovers) set off from Seoul with the Olympics' venue as its destination, which is 118 miles away (190 km).



The five cars completed their fully-autonomous highway trip with speeds of up to 68 mph (110 km/h), becoming the first Level 4 autonomous vehicles to cover such a long distance in one go. Tesla (yes, Tesla again) was supposed to perform a coast-to-coast road trip without any human intervention by the end of last year, but the feat was postponed indefinitely.



With the speed at which things are moving, we don't expect this record to last for too long, but we really can't guess who'll make the next move. Just we didn't see