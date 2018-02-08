autoevolution
 

Hyundai Kona Electric Buzzing Teaser Before Official Launch

Although not officially confirmed, the technical details about Hyundai's electric version of the Hyundai Kona are pretty much-known thanks to the countless rumors that have spread over the past few months. The look of the SUV is not a secret either, as it will retain the shape and design lines of its fuel-powered sibling.
Still, the fact that Kona Electric will become Europe's first compact SUV powered by a battery (Kia's Soul electric notwithstanding) makes the launch of the vehicle a very anticipated one. The Kona Electric will be unveiled on February 27, before its debut at the Geneva Motor Show, and has been teased by the release of a single video on Wednesday.

As said, rumors about Kona's electric capabilities have been around for some time now. According to reports, the EV s expected to achieve a maximum of 390 km or more on a single charge (242 miles). Power will be stored in either a 64 kWh battery, or a 39.2 kWh one - the estimated range for this one is 240 kilometers (150 miles).

Power will be sent to the wheels via a 204 horsepower electric motor, controlled via a speed-change button.

Available options will include “a wide range of convenience and connectivity features as well as active safety and driving assistance technologies,” Bill Thomas, Hyundai Motor Company Australia told Motoring.

What's interesting is that the Australian official contradicted initial reports about the range of the Kona by stating that the top of the range version would achieve 470 km on a single charge (292 miles), making it a class-leading electric model. 

As for the pricing, the Kona Electric is expected to cost around $40,000 in the US, where it will only be offered with the 64 kWh battery. In Europe, sales are likely to begin sometime during summer. There is no information about the prices for the Old Continent yet.

