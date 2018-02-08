Driving Enthusiasts, Rejoice: Hyundai N Sport Models Incoming

autoevolution
 

Grabbing Albert Biermann from BMW M was one of the best decisions Hyundai made in the past few years. As soon as he arrived in Seoul, the test & development engineer set out to deliver the Genesis G90 and subsequent models, the Kia Stinger, as well as the Hyundai i30 N and Veloster N.
But the Hyundai Motor Group isn’t done with Biermann and his team, with the South Korean juggernaut intent on expanding the N subdivision with the N Sport brand. It’s a middle-of-the-road trim that combines the drivability of the standard model with the go-faster nature of N models.

Speaking to Car and Driver, Biermann confirmed that N Sport “could appear on any vehicle line, whether or not an N model exists.” Now that’s something to look forward to, but what does N Sport actually mean in terms of modifications? In addition to visual upgrades, the package will consist of a thorough re-tuning of the chassis for a more exciting driving experience, as well as “a different tire” choice.

The cited publication further highlights the N and N Sport families will bring forth N-branded accessories, with an announcement coming soon in this regard. Needless to say, Biermann certainly knows his craft and such an addition to the range is akin to the BMW M Peformance Parts catalog.

From the Hyundai i30 N to the Stinger GT, the purpose of the automaker’s performance division is to offer “better value for money” than the best of the rest. That’s the same kind of thinking that went into the first wave of hot hatchbacks, including the Golf GTI, and it’s an enticing proposition.

On that note, what Hyundai do you think deserves the N treatment after the i30 and Veloster? As for Kia, is there life beyond the Stinger GT for the sporty-minded driver? With Biermann at the helm, these questions are certain to be answered in due time. “First, we have to see how the marketplace reacts.”
