2019 Hyundai Santa Fe N Rendering Is Too Good To Be True

Hyundai, on the other hand, has little experience in sportified cars. The N division worked its magic on the i30 and Veloster, but two hatchbacks are not enough for the South Korean automaker to create a lasting impression.Under the supervision of Albert Biermann, former BMW M vice president of engineering and current Hyundai head of vehicle test & high performance development, the N will grow stronger in a little while. Regardless of the fact the N Sport sub-brand is in the works, Biermann’s team is also considering the N treatment for the Kona and Tucson SUVs.The Tucson N , as confirmed by Andrew Tuitahi of Hyundai Australia, is under consideration but it “will be a slow burn.” There’s one step left from there to the Santa Fe N, and as you can tell from this rendering of the mid-size utility vehicle penned by X-Tomi Design, it’s not a bad idea at all.If it were to put it into production at some point, what sort of powerplant would Hyundai see fit to shoehorn in the engine bay? The 2.0-liter T-GDi in the i30 N and Veloster N doesn’t cut it, nor does the 3.3-liter Lambda V6.The most likely candidate is the Theta III that’s coming by the end of the year. From 2.5 liters and turbocharging technology, the next-generation engine is anticipated to churn out 280 horsepower in front-wheel-drive applications.There’s room for improvement, of course, with the N skunkworks capable of tuning the Theta III to 300 horsepower with not a great deal of trouble. The million dollar question is, will the market be ready for a 300-hp Hyundaithat also handles remarkably well for its heft?The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe deserves an N variant, alright!