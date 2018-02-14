autoevolution
 

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe N Rendering Is Too Good To Be True

14 Feb 2018, 14:51 UTC ·
by
When Ford introduced the Edge ST, the Blue Oval made it clear that sport utility vehicle customers demand more performance-oriented SUVs. With 335 horsepower coming courtesy of the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, it also has the bragging rights one would expect from an ST-branded Ford.
Hyundai, on the other hand, has little experience in sportified cars. The N division worked its magic on the i30 and Veloster, but two hatchbacks are not enough for the South Korean automaker to create a lasting impression.

Under the supervision of Albert Biermann, former BMW M vice president of engineering and current Hyundai head of vehicle test & high performance development, the N will grow stronger in a little while. Regardless of the fact the N Sport sub-brand is in the works, Biermann’s team is also considering the N treatment for the Kona and Tucson SUVs.

The Tucson N, as confirmed by Andrew Tuitahi of Hyundai Australia, is under consideration but it “will be a slow burn.” There’s one step left from there to the Santa Fe N, and as you can tell from this rendering of the mid-size utility vehicle penned by X-Tomi Design, it’s not a bad idea at all.

If it were to put it into production at some point, what sort of powerplant would Hyundai see fit to shoehorn in the engine bay? The 2.0-liter T-GDi in the i30 N and Veloster N doesn’t cut it, nor does the 3.3-liter Lambda V6.

The most likely candidate is the Theta III that’s coming by the end of the year. From 2.5 liters and turbocharging technology, the next-generation engine is anticipated to churn out 280 horsepower in front-wheel-drive applications.

There’s room for improvement, of course, with the N skunkworks capable of tuning the Theta III to 300 horsepower with not a great deal of trouble. The million dollar question is, will the market be ready for a 300-hp Hyundai SUV that also handles remarkably well for its heft?

The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe deserves an N variant, alright!

