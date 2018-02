2019 Hyundai Tucson Getting Massive Facelift, Spied Winter Testing

AWD

We just talked about its sister CUV, the 2019 Kia Sportage . However, while that one is getting its features from the Ceed hatchback below it, the Tucson's refresh will be influenced by the all-new Santa Fe.Since it wasn't designed with pointy LED headlights from the start, the Tucson isn't going to be a dead ringer for its big brother. However, we can see that the lights have been redesigned in the same spirit.Obviously, the facelift will also include a new radiator grille, which will most likely give it a premium vibe. Despite the complicated camouflage, we can make out the new bumper design, as well as taillight clusters. But don't be fooled by the wrap - the sides are most likely going to stay the same. Hyundai does this to all its prototypes.On the tech side, we should have the latest radar-based safety system made optional and a better infotainment screen.A lot is being rumored on the powertrain front as well. In Europe, the 1.4-liter will become the new base engine with 140 horsepower All other units will be tweaked to match the latest emissions regulations, while 48V mild-hybrid technology could also be made available.America should stick to its 2-liter base engine and 1.6-liter turbo. But the latter will get a bit more power to compete with the Honda CR-V and VW Tiguan.Hyundai has also developed a new 8-speed automatic gearbox andsystem that will make the Tucson a little sportier. Selectable drive modes will also be offered in some markets, as well as an N Sport body kit.