2019 Hyundai Tucson Getting Massive Facelift, Spied Winter Testing

23 Feb 2018
by
Ever two or three years, both Hyundai and Kia radically improve their design language, and for that reason, the Tucson CUV is going under the knife. No, this isn't an all-new model, but our spies have caught the 2019 or 2020MY with big changes near the Arctic.
We just talked about its sister CUV, the 2019 Kia Sportage. However, while that one is getting its features from the Ceed hatchback below it, the Tucson's refresh will be influenced by the all-new Santa Fe.

Since it wasn't designed with pointy LED headlights from the start, the Tucson isn't going to be a dead ringer for its big brother. However, we can see that the lights have been redesigned in the same spirit.

Obviously, the facelift will also include a new radiator grille, which will most likely give it a premium vibe. Despite the complicated camouflage, we can make out the new bumper design, as well as taillight clusters. But don't be fooled by the wrap - the sides are most likely going to stay the same. Hyundai does this to all its prototypes.

On the tech side, we should have the latest radar-based safety system made optional and a better infotainment screen.

A lot is being rumored on the powertrain front as well. In Europe, the 1.4-liter will become the new base engine with 140 horsepower All other units will be tweaked to match the latest emissions regulations, while 48V mild-hybrid technology could also be made available.

America should stick to its 2-liter base engine and 1.6-liter turbo. But the latter will get a bit more power to compete with the Honda CR-V and VW Tiguan.

Hyundai has also developed a new 8-speed automatic gearbox and AWD system that will make the Tucson a little sportier. Selectable drive modes will also be offered in some markets, as well as an N Sport body kit.
