Kylie Jenner Got a Black LaFerrari as $1,400,000 Gift

27 Feb 2018, 18:12 UTC ·
by
Want to hear something that will make you feel very poor? Well, there's a tradition called a "push present" whereby new moms get something from the child's father. And while most people don't even stick to it, Kylie Jenner just got a freaking Ferrari.
That on its own would be amazing. But the thing is, Kylie already had a regular old Ferrari, which some plebs can afford. So Travis Scott appears to have gotten her a LaFerrari.

Can he even afford that? We'd say he can't, considering a LaFerrari starts at around $1,400,000. Only 499 were ever made, and production has stopped. The ultimate Italian supercar is owned by some of the wealthiest car collectors in the world. But you know how the Kardashian clan likes to live it up, right?

The young mom knows car collect, as are her relatives. She's owned a Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari 488 Spider, a Range Rover and the G63 AMG, so the best of everything.

She's no stranger to expensive gifts either. Last week, it was rumored that she got a giant diamond neckless from Travis Scott. So was that just a preview push present? Her previous boyfriend Tyga bought her a Ferrari for her 18th birthday and a Maybach for the 19th.

We don't need to tell you that with the money spent on this car you could buy a small village somewhere in the world. It's got a V12 engine that's helped by an electric motor to develop 950 horsepower. Ferrari states that it will top out at 217 mp and will do 60 in only 2.4 seconds. However, celebrities just like it because it's too expensive and has those fancy doors.

It's unlikely that Kylie will max out the car in a state where 75 is the legal limit, but she's also busy getting back into shape. Hopefully, the young makeup mogul will do a nice photo shoot with her black LaFerrari soon.



