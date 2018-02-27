autoevolution
 

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Described As Being “A Car Of No Compromise”

After lots of preliminary details and the confirmation of two battery options, the all-electric version of the Kona has been revealed ahead of its 2018 Geneva Motor Show debut. And Hyundai Motor is so proud of the Kona Electric, the automaker describes it as “a car of no compromise,” whatever that means.
First things first, the Kona Electric is the first electric SUV in the subcompact segment on the European market, with its dimensions close to those of the internal combustion-engined Kona. In Portugal, however, the newcomer will be known as the Kauai Electric because Kona is a slang term for a woman’s you-know-what.

The styling is just as expressive as that of the Kona that relies on suck-squeeze-bang-blow, though there are notable differences to be spotted, especially at the front. The charging port is located on the right-hand side of the front grille. Battery options? 39.2 kWh from the get-go, 64 kWh if you’re prepared to pay more, both batteries being of the lithium-ion type.

Driving range is another strong point for the Kona Electric, with Hyundai quoting “nearly 470 kilometers” (292 miles) and 7.6 seconds from zero to 100 km/h thanks to 395 Nm (291 pound-feet) of instant torque. Output of the electric motor, meanwhile, is rated at a not-so-impressive 135 PS (99 kW), but who needs more in a vehicle such as this?

The expressive looks of the Kona Electric are mirrored by the interior, which features a dedicated center console and a shift-by-wire module. The driver can control the intensity of the regenerative braking system on the go thanks to the paddle shifters located behind the steering wheel.

Also on the technological front, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are offered, alongside wireless charging for Qi-enabled phones, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Intelligent Speed Limit Warning, and many more.

Customization options? Of course, the Kona Electric has some of those as well. In addition to the two-tone roof, customers can take opt for no less than seven exterior colors: white, gray, dark gray, orange, blue-ish (pictured), red, and Acid Yellow.

