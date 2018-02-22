New Hyundai Santa Fe Getting Diesel Engine in America in Late 2019

5 photos
Hyundai is another automaker that wants to make diesel engines happen in America. And just like Mazda
, it believes an SUV
is a model that needs such an engine the most. Right after the Korean launch of the sexy 2019 Santa Fe
, it's been announced that it will be the first Hyundai model to ship with a CRDi
to North America.
The gasoline-powered versions of the SUV are set to arrive in the U.S. this August. Even for those, no precise technical data is available at the moment. However, come late 2019, the diesel will also be included.
The powertrain itself is pretty well documented already. It's been available for quite a while in the Kia Sorento but also transitioned to the G80 and the sexy Stinger four-door coupe. In all those situations, the four-cylinder powertrain delivers around 200-hp and 320lb-ft of peak torque.
It's likely that the diesel will be paired to the same 8-speed automatic that will be offered with the 185 horsepower 2.4-liter GDI base engine and the 232-hp 2.0-liter turbo. The gearbox was developed in-house and is said to deliver better fuel economy and smoother shifts than the six-speed it replaces.
Borrowing some branding from Genesis, the Santa Fe will also have an HTRAC All-Wheel Drive system. It's adaptive, with Normal, Sport and Smart driving modes. It's said to be adaptive and capable of sending more power to each wheel than rival systems.
Also a big change this year is the naming system, as the smaller Sport model will just be called "Santa Fe" and the more substantial 3-row will have the XL added at the end. Is that politically correct? Fat cars have feelings too!
Even in base form, the Hyundai SUV will be more practical, as both the wheelbase and total length have grown by a couple of inches. As a result, passenger space volume is up by almost three cubic feet. Of course, it also helps that it's a design knockout!