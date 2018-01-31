2018 Hyundai Kona U.S. Pricing Announced, Sounds Like a Juke Replacement

We think it's the perfect replacement for the Nissan Juke, which has been replaced by the lack-luster Kicks
. Under the hood of the Kona is a decently sized 2-liter engine making 147 horsepower, which is set to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.
That's the same powertrain as in the 2019 Veloster, and not surprisingly, the 1.6-liter from the Veloster Turbo is also offered, though it's down to 175-hp and will set you back at least $24,700 when the 7-speed DCT auto is included. The SE, SEL, and SEL with the Contrasting Roof all have the base engine, while the Limited and Ultimate go up to the turbo.
The most expensive Kona
is the Ultimate model with all-wheel-drive, which stickers for $28,700. Selling well should be no problem for Hyundai. While most subcompact crossovers are cheap, very few of them drive well or look the part.
Take Ford's better-late-than-never model the EcoSport, which is as ugly as a war would. By comparison, the Kona has unique plastic cladding and angular LED headlights as standard. Lots of creases and an oversized grille bring a Sonata-like premium look to the car.
Compared to most rivals, the 175 horsepower Kona is a powerhouse. All-wheel drive Konas also get a more sophisticated multi-link rear suspension layout.
However, it won't be the most practical model in the segment, as at 164 inches long, Hyundai's car is 5 inches shorter than the hugely popular Honda HR-V. Headroom in the back seats is probably going to be the main issue.
The dashboard is not as nice as bigger Hyundai models, but standard equipment includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with Sirius XM Radio, HD Radio and Blue Link LTE connectivity services.
Our favorite options include a head-up display, powered driver seat and a heated steering wheel.