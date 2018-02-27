TopCar Brings $300,000 Porsche Panamera Stingray GTR Edition to Geneva

The Swiss auto show has always been a place where tuners take great pleasure in showing off their extravagant creations, and this year's edition will undoubtedly make no exception.

12 photos



TopCar creations are now for two things: having over the top interiors and



The interior uses a mix of creamy tan and dark leather, with the latter sporting a diamond pattern as well as perforations for that extra premium look - and some ventilation, we guess. The two tones are well balanced, and the overall atmosphere is helped by the light-colored headliner, but it's still a bit too busy. Look at it for a few seconds, and you'll notice your brain beginning to tire as it can't find a place to rest the eyes upon.



The exterior of this



But with this kind of cars, it's never really been a case of "being worth" the price or not. After all, you can't really put a price on exclusivity, and that's something this build definitely has. Granted, it's more obvious on the inside than on the outside, but who knows? Maybe there are less ostentatious rich people out there who dig that sort of thing. It seems like the Porsche Panamera might get a fair share of their attention after TechArt revealed its entry for Geneva just a few days ago, and now we received word of a TopCar custom job using the same donor. Well, it's not exactly the same since the Russians went for a classic sedan instead of TechArt's Sport Turismo model, but it's close.TopCar creations are now for two things: having over the top interiors and costing a bucket-load of money . This Porsche Panamera Stingray GTR Edition ticks both boxes with a dual-tone cabin theme and a price tag that's still a secret, but should be over $300,000.The interior uses a mix of creamy tan and dark leather, with the latter sporting a diamond pattern as well as perforations for that extra premium look - and some ventilation, we guess. The two tones are well balanced, and the overall atmosphere is helped by the light-colored headliner, but it's still a bit too busy. Look at it for a few seconds, and you'll notice your brain beginning to tire as it can't find a place to rest the eyes upon.The exterior of this Panamera 4 E-Hybrid received a reasonably discreet body kit with plenty of carbon fiber elements as well as a set of bronze wheels. It's a beautiful looking car, no question about it, but is it worth over $300,000? Well, we guess we'll find out soon enough. If TopCar takes it back home with them when the 2018 Geneva Motor Show ends, then the answer was "no."But with this kind of cars, it's never really been a case of "being worth" the price or not. After all, you can't really put a price on exclusivity, and that's something this build definitely has. Granted, it's more obvious on the inside than on the outside, but who knows? Maybe there are less ostentatious rich people out there who dig that sort of thing.