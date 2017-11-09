autoevolution
Mercedes V-Class Gets Carbon Hood in Topcar Inferno Tuning

There's no doubt that Topcar is a great tuning company. And with the recent 911 projects, they've proven they can do so much more than the usual GLE 63. However, with so many cool cars coming out this year, it's amazing to see them focusing on something that's off the beaten path: the premium V-Class shuttle van.
To say that they've taken it to the next level is an understatement because this look goes beyond even what an AMG model has. But people who are familiar with the Inferno style of tuning won't be surprised by this.

The designers haven't limited themselves to simple overlays and instead opted to fully replace the body kit of the V-Class.

The front bumper consists of a large number of components that include a carbon fiber chin, a carbon surround for the bottom intakes that copies the GLE 63's look and a new grille with the Topcar shark logo proudly displayed.

There's also a carbon hood which has its edges painted over in the same copper-brown color as the rest of the body. The wheels are from Brabus, though Topcar has been known to collaborate with many other alloy specialists.

We also notice that the rear bumper is new. It has to be because of the diffuser and the quad square exhaust pipes which are another obvious nod to the AMG brand. Although the hatch has two carbon inserts, it resists the urge of an overpowering bolt-on wing.

Obviously, the interior can be fully customized. Topcar did preview a couple of designs, but the sky is the limit when it comes to the number of screens or expensive finishes on offer.

The body kit was developed using advanced technologies, including 3D scanning, creating a mathematical model for a 5-axis machine and vacuum forming. It should cost a pretty penny, but we can't tell you how much yet.
