Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Inferno Has Carbon Everything, Including Seat Backs

 
8 Jun 2017, 13:50 UTC ·
by
When I die and stand before God, I want to be able to say "I put a carbon fiber spoiler on my car" when asked what I did with my life. But the Russians at Topcar are playing it safe with extra carbon bits on this cool-looking GLE 63 SUV.
In recent years, this company has become known for two things: body kits and fresh leather. While the number of crocodile hides has steadily decreased, their Inferno cosmetic goodies are still as popular as ever.

The list of add-ons is pretty long, but some pieces just jump out, like the full-carbon hood with deep creases, or the custom grille with a shark logo. Below that, we see a reworked bumper with extra aero that's also done in carbon.

The Inferno has a widebody element to its design as well, since the fenders have been extended significantly to make room for wider ADV.1 alloy wheels. Along with them, the doors have received a few inserts to match the lines.

From the back, it's easier to notice that the GLE 63 S has bulked up. Which means you might miss the two carbon trunk inserts, but not the overpowering diffuser.

Moving on to the interior, we notice a lot of the brown leather has quilted stitching, even on the dash. The design would be kind of reminiscent of a classic Chesterfield leather sofa... if that leather sofa were made with carbon fiber legs and contrasting stitching.

We've seen quite a few projects with carbon seat backs and sides, but this might be the first GLE. The standard Inferno body kit starts at €17,080 but can climb to €20,250 when you have the parts made from carbon fiber like here. Of course, the 22-inch wheels are extra and so is the leather. Know that this particular GLE is available for sale at 13 950 000 rubles or about €220,000. Ouch!
