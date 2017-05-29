autoevolution

Topcar Carbon 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Is the German Bumblebee

 
Ever wondered what would happen if a Porsche 911 was cast in the role of Bumblebee? Well, we could end up with a contraption such as the one in these images.
Russian tuner Topcar, which is behind the widebody package fitted to this 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, has decided to bring the attention-grabbing machine under the spotlights. This rear-engined animal comes all the way from New Zealand, where it seems to enjoy spending time with fellow go-fast machines.

The package is called GTR, with this being the Gen Two incarnation of the aero kit. The transition from the first generation of the widebody pack has seen the styling becoming even more aggressive, as it seems this is what customers demanded for their German velocity machines.It's impossible to ignore the polarizing nature of this kit, especially with such hue play
Of course, the flashy visual approach used by the tuner will split opinions, so certain Zuffenhausen aficionados will be unhappy with this new look of the otherwise understated Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Regardless, as we mentioned last year, when we first talked about the carbon-augmented widebody package, the kit mixes custom elements with bits and pieces that imiate Porsche's aero work. The latter include the 991 GT3 RS-like front fender air extractors, as well as the rear apron, which seems to have been inspired by the posteriors of the 997-generation GT2 and GT2 RS.

As for the rollers found on the machine, these were supplied by the said tuner's wheel partner, namely US developer ADV.1 Wheels. Notice that the rims are part of the yellow-black (exposed carbon included) color scheme that covers the open-top supercars.

Since the aftermarket developer doesn't mention anything about the tech side of the vehicle, we're expecting the open-air delight to pack the factory 580 hp setup, civilian anti-lag and all.
