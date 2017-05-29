Furry Truck Is an Animal Lover's Nightmare, a Taxidermist's Dream

Stop and think about this for a minute: if they say a wet dog's odor is bad, can you imagine the trail of pestilential stench this truck from Georgia must leave behind when it rains?





There is, however, a silver lining to all this: it's probably the one pickup truck I'd like to get hit by if there definitely had to be one. All that fur must be quite pleasant to touch while also dampening the impact considerably. Having said that, I've just realized I haven't seen the front of the vehicle, and who's to say it doesn't have the head of a mammoth, While most people have their hunting trophies hung on the walls of their mountain cabins, with only their most valued possession making it above the chimney mantle in their homes, this guy from Wayne County, Georgia, had a more mobile idea.Wanna keep busy for a day? Try and count the raccoon tails that are hanging from every corner of this truck , whether by themselves or still attached to the rest of the animal. Alternatively, count the glass eyes staring at you from beyond death. Just when you think you're done, you discover the corpse of another furry creature you had no idea was there a moment before.Hunting is a delicate subject, but no matter where you stand on killing innocent animals for fun or to fill a void in your life left by some childhood issues, you probably still find this guy's vehicle repulsive. And that's because, before anything else, it is completely tasteless.We'll give him this much: we doubt anyone would have done a better job at cramming 50 raccoons, five deer , two wild boars, and countless pieces of furs that came from various other animals onto one truck. At the same time, you don't really have to try it to know it's a bad idea.There is, however, a silver lining to all this: it's probably the one pickup truck I'd like to get hit by if there definitely had to be one. All that fur must be quite pleasant to touch while also dampening the impact considerably. Having said that, I've just realized I haven't seen the front of the vehicle, and who's to say it doesn't have the head of a mammoth, complete with tusks , glued to the hood? And I'm pretty sure he would get away with driving with me impaled there for a few days too before anyone thought it wasn't all part of the project.