Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Ride Near Trucks On The Highway

And again, today we’ll take a look at one of the most underestimated enemies of motorcyclists - the 18-wheeler . Yes, they are big, slow giants that usually occupy the rightmost lane and don’t seem to represent a problem.But going on the premise that it’s best to be safe than sorry, you should always minimize the time spent near them on any occasion, especially on the highway.Take this scenario in the clip below for example. For reasons that I’m not yet certain of, some trucks will overtake others, despite their small speed difference. Yes, it’s a very slow process which usually ends with curses from the drivers forced to sit behind.That is the case here. However, after overtaking the “slower” truck, this 18-wheeler kept on going on the speed lane for a bit more to make sure its trailer cleared the rear truck’s cabin so it can get back in the slow lane.An eager rider behind thought this would be the perfect moment to overtake the headmost truck through his right. But being such a small object around, the truck’s driver didn’t notice and performed his maneuver to get back in the slow lane.Fortunately, the biker had enough space on the adjacent emergency lane and avoided the impact. And we also hope he learned a valuable lesson here. Which is about not lingering around 18-wheelers, especially when they are overtaking something and are about to get back in their slow lane.But that’s only one reason for avoiding them, as trucks can block your view up ahead, carry unsafe or not properly secured loads, and their tires occasionally explode . Believe me; you don’t want to be near them when that happens.