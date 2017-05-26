autoevolution

2019 Jeep Wrangler Pickup Truck Spied, Prototype Tries to Hide Its Size

 
Jeep engineers are currently working overtime to develop the pickup truck incarnation of the all-new Wrangler and you are now looking at the freshest spy photos of the blue collar offering.
The test vehicles remain heavily covered and yet the greatest question surrounds the tech bits found under the skin. We're talking about the payload of the JT Wrangler Pickup Truck.

For one thing, the respectable bed of the crew cab model seen here could point out to serious hauling/towing abilities. You should also note that the traditional Wrangler tailgate-mounted spare tire has made room for a pickup-style setup, which should see the tire being placed underneath the bed.

While we've spied this Wrangler derivative on countless occasions so far and the automaker itself has admitted that the model will be included in its future product portfolio, it looks like we still have some serious waiting to do before getting to haul our stuff in the Wrangler pickup.

The new JL Wrangler that will serve as a base for the truck is set to arrive by the end of the year, as production is scheduled to kick off at the Toledo North plant, in November. However, according to multiple reports that have surfaced so far, the pickup incarnation of the vehicle could land as late as 2019.

The reason behind this could be that the company is already working full time to refresh its line-up. Following the recently-unveiled Compass and Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Jeep is working on an all-new Grand Cherokee, as well as preparing the Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer full-size offering.

As for the nameplate that will be used for the blue collar machine, Jeep is considering reviving one of its enthusiast-friendly badges. And with previous pickup trucks of the automaker having used labels such as Comanche, Gladiator or the plain Truck (this was introduced for the Willys Jeep), any of these could make a comeback.
