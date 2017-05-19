Milk Delivery Truck Spills Most of Cargo on Road, Nobody Cried Over It

A seemingly regular delivery for a truck driver turned into a two-hour road closure in Bergenfield
, New Jersey.
The driver had to stop the truck
not far from where he had to deliver
many crates full of bottled milk, but the plan got hijacked by a door that opened while the vehicle was in motion.
As you can imagine, dropping several crates full of liquid out of a speeding truck will not be a fortunate event for anyone involved.
Fortunately, no pedestrians were on the side of the road when the crates fell from the truck, which would have changed the outcome of this story to a tragic situation. Moreover, things could have been worse if the cargo was not comprised of something as harmless as milk.
For example, a truck full of detergent or other cleaning supplies could have caused an environmental disaster. Even if the spill was just milk, the Department of Environmental Protection had to be informed of the spill.
The street where the incident took place had to be closed for about two hours, as firefighters and city workers had to be called in to help clear the roadway.
Cat litter was used to soak up the milk off the street, which then had to be swept to prevent other incidents, North Jersey
informs.
Doing deliveries
involves loading and unloading the vehicle as soon as possible, along with driving the shortest route possible between stops, which can lead to incidents like these.
We have previously reported
about other things that fell from trucks
or the beds of pickups, and it seems that these events will continue to happen in the future.
We can assume that other incidents of this kind will take place because it is a part of human nature to make mistakes, and people with busy schedules tend to forget things.
Like in many other fields, there is something tedious that can prevent mishaps, and it is called “procedure.” It goes hand-in-hand with reading the manual, and with asking someone with experience in the field if you are unsure of what you have to do.