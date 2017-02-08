Highway Gets Closed Near Vermont, The Cause Is The Most Canadian Thing Ever

Canada
is usually the first country that pops into mind when maple syrup is mentioned, but it is also loved at south of the country
’s border.
Just like any other syrup, the one made from maple trees is sticky. While spilling a couple of gallons of soda on the road will lead to a mildly sticky surface that will just collect dust, things change when a barrel is involved.
Furthermore, the viscosity is also an issue, as the syrup is more viscous than other sweet liquids, which led to the decision of closing the I-91 highway to bring a cleanup crew.
The local fire department responded to the situation, and the Vermont State Police reported that the Interstate was reopened without any incidents, Fox 61
informs. Drivers were asked to take a detour, and the entire problem was fixed almost as fast as it happened.
As some people on the Internet commented, this is “the most Vermont thing ever to happen in Vermont.
” Interstate 91 North was closed near exit 27 in Newport, which is just south of the Canadian border. Authorities have not mentioned if anyone was fined because of the incident, as the barrel of maple syrup fell off the back of the truck because of negligence.
As you may have noticed, this is not the first (and not the last) situation on a highway
that is caused by things falling from trucks. Fortunately for everyone in the area, the spill did not lead to any injuries or crashes, which could have happened if the road was not closed on time.
Luckily, the event occurred late during the evening, when traffic could be restricted with ease, while also avoiding the usual lines that form when a detour is made.
If we look at the time difference between the two tweets posted by the Vermont State Police
, it only took them five minutes to clean up the spill, but the actual time could be significantly longer.