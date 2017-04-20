Toyota Unveils Fuel Cell Truck Prototype, It's Quicker Than a Diesel

Toyota
wants to change the world of trucking with hydrogen
technology, and the Japanese automaker already has a concept to prove its ideas are feasible.
The vehicle is called Project Portal, and it is a fully functional Class 8 truck that runs on electricity produced by its hydrogen fuel cell system
.
Its powertrain develops 670 HP
and a peak torque of 1,325 lb-Ft (1,796 Nm), and it delivers that without any emissions or lag because it has electric motors.
Toyota has already demonstrated that its prototype is quicker than a comparable diesel when acceleration is concerned, and their test involved a head to head comparison with a load of 35,000 lbs (15,875 kg).
The hydrogen fuel cell vehicle managed to out-accelerate its diesel counterpart by a significant difference, and this would prove helpful in the real world, as well as when driving on a slope.
Two fuel cell stacks from the Mirai have been placed in the tractor to power this truck, and they serve a 12 kWh battery. The latter is relatively small, but it gets the job done without any concerns.
The vehicle powered by the Mirai
's drivetrain has a gross combined weight capacity of 80,000 lbs, which means 36,288 kilograms.
Filling up its tanks with hydrogen will provide a driving range of 200 miles (321 kilometers), which is not that impressive when compared with a conventional vehicle, but it is more than enough for regular drayage operation. If the term mentioned is unfamiliar, it refers to the transportation of goods over short distances, like unloading a cargo ship.
The Japanese automaker has explained that Project Portal is just one direction of development, and that its result will be exercised in a feasibility test at the Port of Los Angeles
.
Once Project Portal evolves to a production-ready vehicle, Toyota will probably have to partner up with a traditional truck maker to offer a commercially available product. Kenworth
, the manufacturer of the tractor that has been converted to run on hydrogen, could be a viable option.