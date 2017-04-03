All-Carbon Porsche 911 Stinger GTR Kit from Topcar Is Jaw-Dropping

autoevolution
Look, we've seen the widebody kit called Stinger GTR before. It's from the crazy Russians at Topcar who would like nothing better than to replace every panel on a car with carbon fiber. But we're dealing with the 2.0 version, and it's unlike anything else on the market.
Topcar first showed its cool shell way back in January 2016. It was all made of carbon fiber and looking fabulous, even though it hadn't been connected to any wheels or flat-six engine. By October last year, they had this thing, which kind of left us feeling disappointed. Only a few bits were made from carbon, like the trim for the skirts and spoilers.

This time, however, they've kept all the exotic materials in view. Even though you still can't see the weave in all of the photos, the ones that are taken from close enough have all the visual impact you need.

It's like looking at every custom-ordered McLaren P1 or Koenigsegg in one photo; only the subject matter is your favorite rear-engined Stuttgart sports car.

But wait, there's more, as what used to be a regular 911 Turbo S has been elevated in performance as well. When you press the right pedal, 650 horsepower comes pouring out of this Russian-tuned stallion.

The Porsche also boasts a custom exhaust system from Capristo and forged 5-spoke, 21-inch alloy wheels from ADV.1. The interior was also changed - new leather, new textured lines, a new shape of the steering wheel and white detailing.

"The main difficulty in the installation of the body kit - a splice technology for rear carbon fenders with metal car base. This connection must ensure a high structural strength, sudden changes in ambient temperature and heavy loads longitudinal torsion car body," the Russians claim.

And we do believe them because there's an odd place between the rear pillars and the top of the arches where the carbon fiber sort of... disappears into thin air. We believe it was bonded to the car than airbrushed to blend with the paint. But what do we know?!
Porsche 911 TopCar Stinger GTR
 
