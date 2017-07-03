autoevolution

Carbon Fiber Kit for 2017 Panamera Turbo Presented by Topcar, Has Hidden Handles

3 Jul 2017, 16:01 UTC ·
by
Russian tuning company Topcar makes every 911 it touches look cooler using a carbon fiber of the widebody kit variety. Now it's developed one for the new Panamera, and it makes the sedan look both sportier and more futuristic. But some of the understated class has been lost.
In the flesh, the new Panamera Turbo really does look like a 4-door 911. It's thick up front and at the back, like a Brazilian model you just want to grab by the waist. In that regard, the Topcar kit is like adding botox and high heels.

The Topcar Panamera is as pouty as a Kardashian, with a blacked out grille made up of several horizontal bars that take up the whole front. Yes, the hood is made from carbon fiber, though you can have it painted over as well.

We don't need t tell you that the fenders are much wider, do we? The vents and intakes added to the side of the Panamera make the extra girth abundantly clear. While we don't see the wisdom of scalped intakes on the back of a front-engined car, they do make the Panamera look more supercar-like. We don't know how they converted the door handles to recessed ones. But we can point out that the Mission E look isn't complete without suicide doors.

And finally, something weird is going on at the back, where the pop-out Panamera wing has been embellished with two carbon trim pieces and a "Stingray" logo. A carbon diffuser gets the job done together with a dual exhaust system.

Performance modifications are also available, and they take the new 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 from 550 to 650 horsepower. In theory, this should allow the Turbo to crack 200 mph (321 km/h).

The kit is also available from cheaper materials and starts at €24,556. Topcar might also talk you into buying a set of 21-inch wheels or a crazy animal skin interior. They are the grand masters of putting reptile skins inside cars.
