autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport Is a Smurf

9 Nov 2017, 21:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
There must be a market bor bright blue trucks with big wheels. Why else would Ram turn the 1500 into something that looks like a Smurf? The Hybro Blue Sport special edition is not subtle by any measure, but we're not sure it's attractive either.
7 photos
2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport Is a Smurf2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport Is a Smurf2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport Is a Smurf2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport Is a Smurf2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport Is a Smurf2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport Is a Smurf
They have been hamming it up with the 1500 special editions this year. Back in April, there was also the Sublime Sport and the Rebel Blue Streak. However, they say in the press release that the Hydro Blue is the last one they will make based on the Sport model, so an all-new 1500 should be right around the corner.


The custom model takes nearly every exterior part and treats it to this bold shade of blue. That includes most of the grille, bumpers, and mirrors. Chrysler sub-brands know a thing or two about standing out, especially Dodge. Maybe this is your daily, and the purple Hellcat is for weekends and special events.

Besides the blue, all the badging and small horizontal lines in the grille are painted black. The headlights are tinted for more visual impact. However, the final exterior touch is two oddly shaped stripes on the hood.

The Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport starts at $47,455. There's only one configuration available for the body, and that's a crew cab short-box. The engine of choice remains a 5.7-liter HEMI V8.

Optionally, you can also have 22-inch wheels, but only on the 4x2 model. The 4x4 is stuck on 20-inch ones in gloss black. You will also have to pay extra for the chrome or black side steps, air suspension, parking sensors or RamBox in-bed storage system.

By the way, they're limiting production to 2,000 of these for the United States, but that sounds like plenty. Expect to see the Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport trucks in dealerships by the end of this month. Don't like it? We're sure they're going to make more special editions in the future.

Ram 1500 Special Edition smurf
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
RAM Trucks models:
RAM Trucks 3500 Mega CabRAM Trucks 3500 Mega Cab Heavy Duty PickupRAM Trucks 3500 Crew CabRAM Trucks 3500 Crew Cab Heavy Duty PickupRAM Trucks 3500 Regular CabRAM Trucks 3500 Regular Cab Heavy Duty PickupRAM Trucks 2500 Mega CabRAM Trucks 2500 Mega Cab Fullsize PickupRAM Trucks 2500 Crew CabRAM Trucks 2500 Crew Cab Fullsize PickupAll RAM Trucks models  