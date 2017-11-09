2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport Is a Smurf

There must be a market bor bright blue trucks with big wheels. Why else would Ram turn the 1500 into something that looks like a Smurf? The Hybro Blue Sport special edition is not subtle by any measure, but we're not sure it's attractive either.

They have been hamming it up with the 1500 special editions this year. Back in April, there was also the Sublime Sport and the Rebel Blue Streak. However, they say in the press release that the Hydro Blue is the last one they will make based on the Sport model, so an all-new 1500 should be right around the corner.The custom model takes nearly every exterior part and treats it to this bold shade of blue. That includes most of the grille, bumpers, and mirrors. Chrysler sub-brands know a thing or two about standing out, especially Dodge . Maybe this is your daily, and the purple Hellcat is for weekends and special events.Besides the blue, all the badging and small horizontal lines in the grille are painted black. The headlights are tinted for more visual impact. However, the final exterior touch is two oddly shaped stripes on the hood.The Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport starts at $47,455. There's only one configuration available for the body, and that's a crew cab short-box. The engine of choice remains a 5.7-liter HEMI V8.Optionally, you can also have 22-inch wheels, but only on the 4x2 model. The 4x4 is stuck on 20-inch ones in gloss black. You will also have to pay extra for the chrome or black side steps, air suspension, parking sensors or RamBox in-bed storage system.By the way, they're limiting production to 2,000 of these for the United States, but that sounds like plenty. Expect to see the Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport trucks in dealerships by the end of this month. Don't like it? We're sure they're going to make more special editions in the future.